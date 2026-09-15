Bunyoro Kingdom Omukama unwell, leadership dispute erupts

Bunyoro Chief Prince Fred Mugenyi Ruchunya has revealed that Omukama Solomon Gafabusa Iguru is unwell and asked Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga Ateenyi to leave office.

The Bunyoro Omukama is unwell, according to Chief Prince Fred Mugenyi Ruchunya.

Mugenyi did not reveal the nature of the king’s illness.

He asked subjects and well-wishers to pray for the Omukama’s recovery.

The chief prince said Andrew Byakutaga Ateenyi’s term had expired and urged him to vacate office peacefully.

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Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom Chief Prince Fred Mugenyi Ruchunya has disclosed that Omukama Solomon Gafabusa Iguru is unwell.

Mugenyi, who holds the title of Okwiri, revealed the king’s condition while speaking to journalists. He did not disclose the illness affecting the Omukama.

He instead asked the kingdom’s subjects, friends and other well-wishers to pray for the king’s recovery.

The chief prince also announced looming changes in the kingdom’s leadership. He said Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga Ateenyi’s term expired several months ago.

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Mugenyi advised Byakutaga to vacate the prime minister’s office peacefully. He warned him against creating conflict or engaging in leadership wrangles.

The remarks could deepen uncertainty within the kingdom as the royal establishment confronts the Omukama’s poor health and a dispute over the prime minister’s position.