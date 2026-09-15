All Events Kampala has grown beyond event listings into content, promotion, influencer marketing and live coverage

All Events Kampala has grown beyond event listings into content, promotion, influencer marketing and live coverage

From posters to tickets: How All Events Kampala is reshaping city nightlife

All Events Kampala is combining event discovery, digital storytelling, curation and ticketing to change how Kampala residents find and experience entertainment.

All Events Kampala has grown beyond event listings into content, promotion, influencer marketing and live coverage.

The platform has entered event curation through The Millennials Picnic, which returns for a second edition.

It has worked with major consumer brands, event organisers and hospitality venues in Uganda and the region.

Its All Access Uganda platform aims to connect event discovery with ticket purchases.

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For years, Kampala residents depended on posters, WhatsApp groups, social media posts and friends to learn about upcoming events. This often left organisers struggling to reach the right audience while potential guests missed experiences that matched their interests.

All Events Kampala wants to close that gap. The platform has expanded from an events listing service into a wider entertainment and lifestyle ecosystem.

It now combines event promotion, content creation, influencer marketing, live coverage, ticketing and event curation. Its goal is to connect audiences with events and help organisers keep people interested beyond the poster.

This shift responds to changing audience habits. People no longer want to know only the venue and entrance fee. They also want to understand the music, crowd, dress code and mood before buying a ticket.

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All Events Kampala packages such details through videos, photographs, social media posts and digital storytelling. This allows potential guests to picture the experience, share it with friends and decide whether to attend.

The company also believes an event should last longer than the hours spent at the venue. Its campaigns start with the build-up and continue through live coverage and post-event content.

This approach gives organisers more time to attract guests. It also helps brands reach young audiences who consume and share entertainment content online.

Years of promoting other people’s events have also pushed the company into event curation. Its first home-grown experience, The Millennials Picnic, combined old-school music, food, games and social interaction.

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The debut attracted an audience interested in nostalgia and lifestyle experiences. The company now plans a second edition dubbed The Millennials Picnic: White & Denim Edition.

The move reflects a broader ambition to use audience feedback to create events rather than only promote them. All Events Kampala says its work across the industry helps it identify missing experiences and build concepts around them.

Its portfolio includes campaigns involving Johnnie Walker, Nissan, Unilever, Pepsi, Ecobank, Baileys, Tanqueray and Smirnoff.

The platform has also worked with event organisers and experiences such as Strictly Soul, the UK-based Old School RnB Brunch, Spinny & Friends, Linus Tattoo Party and Etania’s Becoming Life of the Party.

Other partners include Kenya’s Old School & Vibe Brunch, Ssese Nation and Camelot Concepts. It has also supported activities at Fairway Hotel, The Alchemist Bar and Kitchen, Masheda Palms and Hotel 360.

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These partnerships have placed the platform between brands, venues, creators, performers and audiences. Its services range from product launches and influencer campaigns to event publicity and social media storytelling.

All Events Kampala has now moved deeper into ticketing through All Access Uganda. The ticketing platform seeks to shorten the journey between discovering an event and securing entry.

Under this model, audiences would not need to search for a different platform after finding an event. Discovery, promotion and ticket access would sit within one connected system.

The expansion comes as Kampala’s entertainment calendar grows more crowded. Organisers now compete for attention before they can compete for ticket sales.

Audiences have also become active promoters. They photograph events, record videos, post reviews and influence where their friends spend their time.