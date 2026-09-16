‘Apologise or face the music’ – Muhoozi to Nameere

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba gives Minister Justine Nameere a seven-day ultimatum to apologise or risk unspecified consequences.

The fallout between Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and State minister for Local Government Justine Nameere is deepening, and triggering concerns among her supporters.

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Gen Muhoozi has Wednesday given an ultimatum to the junior minister to apologise to him or face unspecified consequences.

“I’m giving Nameere exactly seven days to apologise to me. If she doesn’t, nothing will save her,” Kainerugaba said on X shortly after 1am on September 16, 2026.

The deadline expires on September 23.

The warning deepens a public dispute that began after a short video involving Nameere circulated online. The clip appeared to show the Masaka City Woman MP warning Kainerugaba against fighting NRM legislators.

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However, a longer version showed that Nameere was addressing Patriotic League of Uganda secretary general Daudi Kabanda, not Kainerugaba. The shorter clip appeared to have removed the section that identified Kabanda as the subject of her remarks.

Yesterday, Kainerugaba warned that Nameere could lose her cabinet position if she “misbehaved”.

“If Nameere is misbehaving, it’s a very simple problem. We shall remove her from cabinet. That’s a very simple thing,” he wrote.

He followed the warning with a wider statement about possible changes to President Yoweri Museveni’s cabinet.

“Changing or dropping a minister who is not serving our people’s interests is the easiest thing. In this Kisanja we shall drop and reshuffle many,” Kainerugaba said.

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Kabanda joined the dispute by questioning Nameere’s election as Masaka City Woman MP. He claimed that she had not won fairly and called for a by-election.

The current row follows another confrontation between Nameere and Kainerugaba over an edited video.

That clip linked Nameere to a proposed celebration for former Speaker Anita Among. Nameere later explained that it came from a longer video recorded on May 6, 2026.

In the original recording, she advised young entrepreneurs to seek business during the swearing-in season. She cited opportunities for decorators, fashion designers, make-up artists and hairdressers at parties organised by political leaders.

Nameere accused unnamed people of using edited footage to mislead Kainerugaba. She warned that people seeking his favour could exploit their access to frame others.

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She also reaffirmed her loyalty and cited their relationship from their university days, media work and PLU mobilisation activities in Greater Masaka.