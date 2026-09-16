How Nansubuga Mariam  turned stress-relief videos into a growing career

Discover how Ugandan TikTok creator Nansubuga Mariam turned stress-relief videos into a growing career and talent management role for chef Walinda Jonathan.

At 21, Nansubuga Mariam is building a career that crosses social media, business and talent management.

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The Ugandan content creator has gained attention on TikTok through videos designed to reduce stress and encourage people facing personal challenges. Beyond producing her own content, she is the official manager of award-winning Saudi Arabia-based Ugandan chef Walinda Jonathan.

Nansubuga was born and raised in Kawempe, Kampala. Her parents, Aisha Namugalu and Isma Kasobya, raised her with a strong belief in hard work and perseverance.

She later attended Trinity College Nabweru, where she developed her creative abilities and interest in digital media. She also pursued a Bachelor of Business Administration at Kyambogo University.

Nansubuga Mariam

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However, Nansubuga’s growing influence has come from her ability to turn an everyday problem into relatable online content.

Through her TikTok account, @nansubuga_mariam, she creates videos centred on stress relief, motivation and positive living. Her content seeks to offer viewers a break from the pressures of work, relationships and daily life.

Rather than build her platform around glamour alone, she uses personal experiences and simple messages to connect with her followers. That approach has helped her attract an online community that sees her content as both entertaining and encouraging.

Her journey has not stopped on social media. Nansubuga has also gained experience in customer care, including a role at Emvigo Technologies Africa Limited. The work strengthened her communication and people-management skills.

Walinda Jonathan

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Those skills now support another important part of her career. Nansubuga serves as the official manager of Walinda Jonathan, an award-winning Ugandan pastry chef working in Saudi Arabia.

Walinda has gained recognition for blending Ugandan flavours with modern baking methods. He won the 2026 Pan-African Chef Award and has built a profile in Saudi Arabia’s luxury culinary industry.

His work has also attracted an international audience through digital platforms.

As his manager, Nansubuga helps guide the professional image and career of a fellow young Ugandan building a name outside the country. The role places her behind one of Uganda’s emerging culinary talents while she develops her own public brand.

Her ambitions extend beyond online popularity. She wants to achieve financial independence and use her success to support vulnerable people. She also hopes to inspire other young people to pursue their goals despite difficult circumstances.

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One of her most striking reported achievements is constructing a house while still in her early twenties. The milestone reflects the entrepreneurial drive behind her calm online personality.