Tooro King-designate Kijanangoma wipes social media footprint, hires spokesperson

Tooro King-designate Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma deletes personal social media accounts and appoints Paul Nyakaana Businge Akiiki as official spokesperson.

The incoming King of Tooro Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma has closed his personal social media accounts and appointed a spokesperson to control his public communication ahead of his coronation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The king on Tuesday appointed Paul Nyakaana Businge Akiiki as his new spokesperson and private secretary.

Akiiki announced his appointment on Wednesday, September 17, 2026. He read a statement from the incoming king confirming that he would now handle all official communication.

“I wish to inform you that I have appointed Mr Nyakaana Paul Businge Akiiki as my interim Principal Personal Secretary (PPS)/spokesperson to immediately take charge. He will officially be handling all my communications,” Kijanangoma said.

“I hereby terminate all my personal social media accounts with immediate effect.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kijanangoma is a former journalist and maintained accounts on several social media platforms before his selection.

He used them several times to communicate after controversy emerged over his appointment as Tooro’s next king.

Paul Nyakaana Businge Akiiki

A 21-member Babiito succession committee selected Kijanangoma after its first choice, George Desmond Kamurasi, declined the throne. The Tooro Supreme Council later received the clan’s decision and approved him as king-designate.

However, members of the royal family have challenged the succession process. They maintain that the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV left a will naming his son as heir.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Babiito clan has pressed ahead with preparations to crown Kijanangoma under the royal name Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I.

His coronation will take place at Karuziika Royal Palace in Fort Portal City on September 29, 2026. The ceremony will include customary rites and a public enthronement.