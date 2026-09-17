Salaam Bank, Maqam Travels unveil prepaid Visa card to ease payments for travellers

The card seeks to make payments safer and more convenient for travellers.

The card seeks to make payments safer and more convenient for travellers.

Salaam Bank and Maqam Travels have launched a prepaid Visa card to help pilgrims and other travellers make safer and more convenient payments.

By Nicholas Akasula

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Salaam Bank and Maqam Travels have partnered to unveil the Maqam Visa Prepaid Card.

Speaking to the press, officials from both organisations welcomed the initiative. They described it as a milestone that will offer travellers greater convenience when carrying and spending money on sacred journeys and beyond.

“Today, we are proud to partner with Maqam Travels to launch the Maqam Visa Prepaid Card, designed to make payments simpler, safer and more convenient for travellers. The card is powered by Salaam Bank, and the partnership brings together travel expertise and financial innovation to create a lasting solution that makes travellers’ journeys easier,” said Sulaiman Walugembe, the chief financial officer and finance and strategy expert at Salaam Bank.

Maqam Travels founder Shafik Mafo encountered a problem during one of the pilgrimages when he attempted to make a purchase at Dubai Duty Free. Security personnel questioned the authenticity of his money.

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Although the notes were later found to be genuine, they had been rejected because rain had left them moist and damaged.

“Meaning, if I had carried electronic money via a Visa card, I would not have been inconvenienced,” he said.

The guest of honour, Hajji Abdul Karim Kaliisa, who also serves as the patron of Maqam Travels, said the prepaid card would reduce the risks associated with carrying large amounts of cash. Pilgrims traditionally travel with substantial amounts of money for shopping, meals and emergencies.

“It is long overdue. The West has moved, especially Europe, and this is the standardised payment mode now,” he said.