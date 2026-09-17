Police arrest Shs100m ransom collector, recover firearm in child kidnap case

Police have arrested three suspects, recovered a firearm and rescued two children whose kidnappers demanded Shs100 million in Buikwe district.

Police arrested Richard Odongo, Derick Nkuruziza and alleged group commander Dan Kasaija.

Investigators accuse Kasaija of receiving and withdrawing ransom money in Kampala.

Security officers recovered a firearm and rescued the two children in Wakisi sub-county.

Police are investigating the suspects over other kidnappings, including the May 2026 abduction of a school director.

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Police have arrested three suspects, recovered a firearm and rescued two children whose kidnappers demanded Shs100 million from their family in Buikwe district.

The suspects include Dan Kasaija, whom police accuse of commanding the group and receiving and withdrawing ransom money in Kampala. The other suspects are Richard Odongo and Derick Nkuruziza.

Police spokesperson ACP Kituuma Rusoke said a joint team of security agencies carried out the operation on September 17, 2026. Officers recovered a firearm suspected to have been used in criminal activities.

The case began on September 7, 2026, when two armed and masked men attacked the home of Mr Mugabanya in Bujowali zone, Njeru municipality.

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Mugabanya was away at the time. His children were watching television under the care of domestic workers.

Police said the attackers injured the workers when they raised an alarm. They then locked them in a bedroom and fled with two children.

The kidnappers later demanded Shs100 million for the children’s release.

Security teams opened an investigation and began tracking the suspects. They found the children in Malindi village, Wakisi sub-county, Buikwe district, on September 17. Police said both children were safe.

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Investigators are also examining the suspects’ possible involvement in earlier kidnappings. These include the May 2026 abduction of a female school director in Njeru municipality.