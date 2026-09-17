Bunyoro chief prince moves to replace Prime Minister as Omukama remains ill

Chief Prince Fred Mugenyi Ruchunya says Bunyoro-Kitara will appoint a new prime minister as Omukama Solomon Iguru I remains ill.

Omukama Solomon Iguru I remains ill, but the kingdom has not disclosed his condition.

Chief Prince Fred Mugenyi Ruchunya says the Okwiri should oversee kingdom affairs.

He accuses Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga Ateenyi of staying in office illegally and mismanaging kingdom assets.

Mugenyi says the kingdom will unveil a new prime minister after Byakutaga failed to resign.

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Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom Chief Prince Fred Mugenyi Ruchunya has announced plans to install a new prime minister as Omukama Solomon Iguru I remains ill.

Mugenyi, who holds the title of Okwiri, asked the people of Bunyoro and other Ugandans to pray for the king. He did not disclose the nature of the illness.

“His Royal Highness Omukama Rukirabasaija Gafabusa Solomon Iguru I continues to be ill. We continue asking all the people of Bunyoro and Uganda to pray for our king,” he said in a statement.

The chief prince said the Okwiri assumes responsibility for kingdom affairs when the Omukama cannot perform his duties. He accused Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga Ateenyi of undermining that authority.

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Mugenyi also described Byakutaga’s continued stay in office as illegal. The Babiito ruling clan says the prime minister’s term expired in October 2023, but he has remained in office.

The dispute over Byakutaga’s tenure has divided the kingdom leadership. The Babiito clan previously asked him to leave office, but he maintained that only the Omukama, who appointed him, could remove him.

In his latest statement, Mugenyi accused Byakutaga’s administration of selling kingdom property, leasing kingdom land and failing to provide accountability.

“We have been silent as the Babiito clan while seeing the criminal activities that the prime minister was carrying out in the name of the kingdom,” he said.

Mugenyi did not provide evidence to support the allegations. The statement also did not include a response from Byakutaga.

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The chief prince said the outgoing administration had received an ultimatum to submit a report, apologise and resign. He added that the ruling clan would unveil a new prime minister to oversee kingdom affairs.

“After the ultimatum given to him to make a report, apologise and resign, a new prime minister will be unveiled to help us in the smooth running of kingdom affairs,” Mugenyi said.