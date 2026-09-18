Mbarara: Woman flees from clinic during DNA test

Drama unfolded in Mbarara as Edwinlive Nuwasiima fled MBN Clinical Laboratories after a DNA test showed her husband was not their youngest child's father.

Drama unfolded in Mbarara after a woman ran from a clinic moments after a DNA test reportedly showed that her husband was not the biological father of their youngest child.

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Edwinlive Nuwasiima and her husband, Bylton Mugizi, had travelled to MBN Clinical Laboratories to establish the paternity of their four children following years of disagreements in their marriage.

The couple have been together for six years.

Results presented to the couple indicated that Mugizi was the biological father of three children, but excluded him as the biological father of their youngest daughter, aged two and a half.

After receiving the results, Nuwasiima left the clinic and ran down the street as Mugizi followed her.

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Mugizi later attempted to get his wife into their vehicle, saying he wanted to take her back to her parents. She refused to enter the car.

The incident was a culmination of a long-running dispute between the couple that their parents had reportedly tried to resolve several times.

Edwinlive Nuwasiima and her husband, Bylton Mugizi exchanged words

Mugizi also accused his wife of mismanaging two businesses he had established for her in Itendero town.

He claimed one of the businesses was a new salon which Nuwasiima later sold without informing him. These allegations could not be independently verified.

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Speaking to a TV West reporter after the DNA test, Nuwasiima rejected the findings and maintained that Mugizi was the father of the girl.

She also accused her husband of having relationships with other women and claimed that some of the women had bewitched him.