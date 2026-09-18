Scottish teenage brothers chase Uganda football dream through mother’s birthplace

The Fisher brothers with Uganda Under-20s head coach and former Hearts player Laryea Kingston

The Fisher brothers with Uganda Under-20s head coach and former Hearts player Laryea Kingston

Partick Thistle teenagers Olly and Seb Fisher could make history as the first white players for Uganda after chasing their dream through their mother's birthplace.

Two Scottish teenage brothers could soon wear Uganda’s national colours after tracing their eligibility to their mother, who was born in Uganda.

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Olly Fisher, 18, and his 16-year-old brother Sebastian “Seb” Fisher play for Scottish club Partick Thistle but have spent recent weeks training with Uganda’s youth national teams.

Olly is a goalkeeper while Seb is a striker.

Their unusual route into Ugandan football started with their mother, Kate. She was born in Uganda when her parents lived in the country for about four or five years.

Their grandfather had moved to Uganda to work as a teacher.

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“My grandfather came out here to teach in a school then my mum was born here. So, it’s a bit of a strange one,” Olly told BBC Sport Scotland.

The brothers first learnt of Uganda’s interest about six months ago. The opportunity followed an earlier conversation between their father and a football consultant during a match in Nigeria.

In August, Uganda invited the pair to youth national team camps.

They later travelled to Uganda and trained in the Jinja area, an experience both describe as unexpected.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Seb said. “It’s one of those things you look at and you’re shocked. You can’t believe it.”

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Olly said the invitation produced a “real mixture of emotions”.

Olly and Seb Fisher

“I was quite shocked. I didn’t really think that this was a possibility but I was honoured to be asked to represent Uganda. I thought it was a real big opportunity,” he said.

The opportunity has since moved beyond training for Seb.

FUFA on September 16 named Sebastian Quinn Fisher of Partick Thistle FC among 39 players in the Uganda Cubs provisional squad preparing for the CECAFA U-17 Championship in Rwanda from October 5 to 25. The team is camping at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

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Uganda’s U-17 side is coached by former Ghana international Laryea Kingston, who has also handled the country’s youth football programme.

The brothers said Kingston told them they could become the first white footballers to represent Uganda if they eventually feature in an international match.

“Coach Kingston was saying we’d be the first white boys to play for Uganda, which would be history in the making,” Seb said.

“It is very special.”

Olly agreed: “It’s never been done before, so definitely it is very special.”

The claim would mark an unusual chapter in Uganda’s international football history, although the brothers are yet to make their competitive debuts.

Their connection to Uganda, however, goes beyond football. They grew up hearing stories about the country from their grandparents and say the trip has helped turn that family history into something more personal.

Seb said some of his Ugandan teammates even came from the same area where his mother was born.

“Everyone has been brilliant, welcoming, really great,” he said. “The other boys have been brand new with us.”

The warm Ugandan weather has also presented a new challenge for the Scottish teenagers, but both say they have embraced the experience.

Olly faces a tougher immediate route into the Uganda Hippos.

FUFA’s final U-20 squad for the ongoing CECAFA qualifiers in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, does not include him. Uganda is competing against Sudan and Djibouti for a place at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The goalkeeper nevertheless hopes to earn another opportunity and eventually represent Uganda at a major youth tournament.

Seb, meanwhile, has already taken another step towards international football with his inclusion in the Cubs camp.

The brothers will continue combining football at Partick Thistle with education in Scotland while keeping the door open for future Uganda call-ups.

For Seb, representing Uganda would also offer something every young footballer wants: international experience.

“That’s what you want as a footballer, being in an international environment,” he said.