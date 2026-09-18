Airtel Uganda cuts data prices

The changes signal stronger competition for Uganda’s mobile internet users. Photo credit: All Events Kampala.

The changes signal stronger competition for Uganda’s mobile internet users. Photo credit: All Events Kampala.

Airtel Uganda has revised its monthly bundles, offering 100GB at Shs100,000 and a daily-capped 30GB package at Shs26,000 following MTN’s price changes in August.

Airtel Uganda has revised its monthly data bundles, giving customers up to 100GB for Shs100,000 as competition for mobile internet users grows.

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Under the new prices, customers can buy 2GB for Shs6,500, 4GB for Shs10,000, 25GB for Shs30,000, 45GB for Shs50,000, 100GB for Shs100,000 and 150GB for Shs150,000.

Airtel has also introduced a 30GB bundle at Shs26,000. However, customers can only use 1GB each day for 30 days.

The bundles remain valid for 30 days. Customers can buy them through the MyAirtel app or by dialling 1002*2#.

The changes follow a similar price adjustment by MTN Uganda in August 2026.

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MTN’s revised offers include 2GB at Shs6,500, 4GB at Shs10,000 and 20GB at Shs26,000. It also offers 45GB at Shs50,000, 100GB at Shs100,000 and 200GB at Shs170,000.

Airtel now offers 30GB at Shs26,000 compared with MTN’s 20GB at the same price. However, Airtel limits its offer to 1GB per day.

Both companies charge Shs6,500 for 2GB, Shs10,000 for 4GB, Shs50,000 for 45GB and Shs100,000 for 100GB.

The matching prices point to rising competition between Uganda’s two largest telecom companies as demand for affordable internet grows.