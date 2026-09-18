South African Amapiano star Boohle set for Kampala show

Boohle will perform in Kampala on September 20, 2026

Boohle will perform in Kampala on September 20, 2026

South African Amapiano star Boohle will headline the Summer Active party at 1420 in Kampala on September 20, 2026.

South African Amapiano singer Boohle will perform in Kampala this Sunday, September 20, 2026, at the Summer Active party at 1420 on Luthuli Avenue.

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Boohle, whose real name is Buhlebevangeli Hlengiwe Manyathi, is known for songs such as Siyathandana, Pillow Talk, Ngbambe Duze and Woza.

She will headline the day-long event, which is organised in partnership with tequila brand Don Julio.

Ugandan DJs Dash, Ssese, City Girl, Ames and Etania will also perform at the event. Organisers say the DJs will play back-to-back sets throughout the afternoon.

Judie Nandekya, the senior brand manager for Tequila and Rum in East Africa, said the event aims to combine music, entertainment and social experiences.

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“Summer Active is about creating an experience that brings together great music, good company and the kind of premium moments our consumers enjoy,” Nandekya said.

“1420 shares that ambition, which is why we chose to partner with them for this experience.”

The event will start at midday.

Organisers have also announced group packages for revellers. The Active Crew package costs Shs 800,000 and includes four seats, a bottle of Don Julio Reposado and a food platter.

The Sunset Squad package costs Shs 1.4 million and includes six seats, two bottles of Don Julio Reposado and a food platter.

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The Ultimate Wave package costs Shs 2.5 million. It includes eight seats, a bottle of Don Julio 1942 and two food platters.