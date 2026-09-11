Vinka donates concert proceeds to support mothers, children at Mulago

Vinka visited and donated essential items to mothers in the Paediatric Surgery Unit at Mulago

Vinka visited and donated essential items to mothers in the Paediatric Surgery Unit at Mulago

Vinka donates proceeds from her Live & Loud concert to support mothers and children at Mulago National Referral Hospital's paediatric unit.

Swangz Avenue songstress Vinka extended the impact of her recent concert by donating part of the proceeds to mothers and children receiving treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singer, whose real name is Veronica Nakiyingi Lugya, visited the Paediatric Surgery Unit at Mulago on September 7, where she delivered essential supplies and spent time with families facing difficult medical situations.

The donation is from proceeds from her “Vinka Live & Loud” concert held on August 21. Vinka said she had set aside part of the earnings from the show to support mothers dealing with complications after childbirth and children born with medical challenges.

Vinka visited and donated essential items to mothers in the Paediatric Surgery Unit at Mulago

The items donated included diapers, baby wipes, maternity pads, blankets, bar soap and Vaseline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The visit, however, was not only about the supplies but also about offering encouragement to mothers and families in the ward.

“I just had a concert recently and part of the proceeds from the concert were to support the mothers that get complications after giving birth and the children that have complications after childbirth,” Vinka said.

“It’s a bit very emotional but what gives you the strength is the mothers are very strong.”

Vinka visited and donated essential items to mothers in the Paediatric Surgery Unit at Mulago

Vinka, who is also a mother, said her personal experience of motherhood influenced her decision to support women going through difficult moments after childbirth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As a mother, I know what a mother can go through after giving birth. I know what a child can go through, the depression, everything. If you are out there and you want to join the cause, please support the mothers out there,” she said.

Vinka visited and donated essential items to mothers in the Paediatric Surgery Unit at Mulago

The singer visited the unit with the Swangz Avenue management team, where she interacted with mothers, newborns, health workers and families waiting for their children to undergo treatment.

The Paediatric Surgery Unit treats children from birth up to 18 years with various surgical conditions, including birth defects and injuries.

Vinka visited and donated essential items to mothers in the Paediatric Surgery Unit at Mulago

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nursing Officer Domitira Ashabahebwa said the facility handles between 150 and 200 inpatients every month, alongside its weekly outpatient services.

The unit manages conditions such as gastroschisis, where a baby is born with part of the intestines outside the body, intestinal blockages, anorectal malformations and complications resulting from accidents.

Some children require urgent surgery, with medical teams available to handle emergency cases.

Vinka visited and donated essential items to mothers in the Paediatric Surgery Unit at Mulago

Ashabahebwa said Mulago receives patients from across Uganda and neighbouring South Sudan because it has specialised paediatric surgeons capable of handling complex cases.

The treatment is provided free of charge to mothers.

Among the mothers who met Vinka was Atuzio Comfort, whose baby had been admitted after developing jaundice.

Comfort, who arrived at Mulago on August 19, said her child had improved after receiving treatment and praised the nurses for their support.

Vinka visited and donated essential items to mothers in the Paediatric Surgery Unit at Mulago

She was also preparing for her baby’s surgery and said the visit gave her encouragement during a difficult period.

Comfort revealed that she had previously lost a child, making the current medical journey even more emotional.

Vinka visited and donated essential items to mothers in the Paediatric Surgery Unit at Mulago

Vinka said the strength displayed by mothers in the ward inspired her to continue supporting families facing similar challenges.

“The mothers here are very strong and we pray to God to support them,” she said.

Mulago National Referral Hospital thanked Vinka and the Swangz Avenue team for the gesture, saying the donated items were purchased from proceeds of the “Vinka Live and Loud” concert.

The hospital also recognised her engagement with the facility’s leadership, medical workers, newborns and parents.