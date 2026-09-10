TECNO unveils futuristic devices, wins two IFA 2026 Innovation Awards

From an award-winning modular smartphone and compact gaming PC to a 0mm bezelless concept phone and new 360° laptops, TECNO showcases its latest innovations at IFA 2026.

TECNO made a strong showing at IFA 2026 in Berlin, unveiling a lineup of smartphones, laptops and smart devices while earning two major IFA Global Product Technology Innovation Gold Awards.

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The TECNO Modular Phone was recognised with the Ultra-Slim Magnetic Modular Technology Innovation Gold Award, while the Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS (MEGA MINI G1 Pro) received the Miniaturized Gaming PC Technology Innovation Gold Award.

Alongside the award-winning products, TECNO showcased several new and upcoming devices, including the Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone, MEGABOOK T15 360 Series, MEGABOOK K15S WCL, MEGABOOK T17 Ultra, CAMON Slim 5G and POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition.

The showcase highlights TECNO’s growing focus on combining bold design, performance, artificial intelligence and flexibility across a wider range of technology products.

The TECNO Modular Phone was one of the standout award winners at IFA 2026. At just 4.9mm thick, TECNO describes it as the world’s slimmest modular smartphone.

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The device uses a precision magnetic connection system and pogo-pin connectors, allowing different hardware modules to be attached to the phone. The approach gives the smartphone a new level of flexibility while demonstrating TECNO’s efforts to rethink conventional mobile design.

The Modular Phone has also received more than 20 awards and recognitions from international technology publications, including CNET, Android Authority, Yanko Design and The Verge.

The second award went to the Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS (MEGA MINI G1 Pro), a compact gaming PC combining high-performance computing with the distinctive design associated with Tonino Lamborghini.

Measuring approximately 6.36 litres in volume, the TAURUS features an Intel Core i9-13900HK processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics, water cooling and 15 ports, including OCuLink and USB4.

The two awards underline TECNO’s expanding presence in technology categories beyond smartphones, with the company bringing its innovation approach into modular devices, gaming and computing.

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One of the biggest attractions at TECNO’s IFA stand was the Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone, which offers a glimpse into the future of smartphone displays.

TECNO’s Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone

The concept features a true 0mm display border, eliminating the visible black edge traditionally found between the active screen and the phone’s outer frame. This allows the display to extend seamlessly to the edges of the device, creating a more immersive experience for gaming, video, photography and everyday content consumption.

The concept also attracted the attention of technology creator Marques Brownlee, who had an early hands-on experience with the device and described it as “kind of surreal.”

TECNO says the technologies developed for the concept could also contribute to future advances in areas such as cameras, touch responsiveness, audio and user interfaces.

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Alongside the bezelless concept, TECNO showcased the CAMON Slim 5G and POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition, offering different approaches to smartphone design, photography and performance.

POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition

TECNO also expanded its laptop portfolio with three new MEGABOOK models designed for different user needs.

The MEGABOOK T15 360 Series, comprising the T15 360 and T15 360 Pro, marks TECNO’s entry into 360° convertible laptops with touchscreen support.

The devices can switch between Laptop, Tablet, Tent and Stand modes, giving users greater flexibility across work, study, creative projects and entertainment.

Both models feature 15.6-inch touch displays, with the Pro version offering a 2.5K 120Hz panel. Depending on configuration, they can feature up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, LPDDR5X memory, PCIe SSD storage and a 70Wh battery with 65W PD GaN charging.

The MEGABOOK T15 360 Series

The MEGABOOK K15S WCL is aimed at students and young professionals, while the larger 17.3-inch MEGABOOK T17 Ultra targets users seeking more performance for productivity, creative work, entertainment and moderate gaming.

The new lineup demonstrates TECNO’s move into more flexible computing solutions designed to accommodate different lifestyles and ways of working.

TECNO also previewed two smartphones targeting different consumer preferences.

IFA 2026 in Berlin

The POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition combines POVA’s performance-focused identity with Tonino Lamborghini-inspired styling. It features the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate 5G platform alongside TECNO’s P1 Graphic Chip, as well as a 5K IceShield Vapor Chamber Cooling System designed to help manage heat during demanding tasks such as gaming.

The CAMON Slim 5G, meanwhile, focuses on photography, artificial intelligence and slim design. At just 6.39mm thick, the device combines CAMON’s imaging capabilities with AI-powered features and distinctive colour options.

Together, the two smartphones demonstrate TECNO’s approach to serving consumers with different priorities, from mobile performance and gaming to photography and design.

TECNO’s IFA 2026 showcase ultimately brings together a diverse portfolio spanning smartphones, laptops, gaming hardware and emerging concepts.

Technologies such as TECNO OneLeap allow smartphones, tablets and PCs to work together more seamlessly, while the Modular Phone introduces flexibility at the hardware level and the TAURUS expands TECNO’s presence into compact gaming and AI computing.