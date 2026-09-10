‘We’ll see you in court'- Tooro royal clan responds to princesses Komuntale, Bagaya

The Babiito Royal Clan of Tooro Kingdom has dismissed objections from Princess Komuntale and Princess Bagaya over Prince Edward Kijanangoma's succession noting that disputes over royal leadership have historically involved competition

The Babiito Royal Clan has dismissed objections from Princess Ruth Komuntale and Princess Elizabeth Bagaya over the selection of Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as the next King of Tooro, saying the dispute should be settled through court.

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The ruling clan last night insisted on its right to elect the new king and advised the dissenting princesses to take the matter to courts of law.

Moses Musinguzi, spokesperson for the Babiito royal clan, said the people who selected the new king are also members of the royal family and defended the role of Omusuuga Charles Kamurasi, the head of the Babiito clan, in the succession process.

On Wednesday night, Princess Komuntale, the sister of the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, rejected the announcement of a new king, on grounds that her brother left behind a will naming his son as heir to the throne.

Komuntale, flanked by Princess Elizabeth Bagaya, the paternal aunt of King Oyo, said the royal family was not consulted before the announcement and accused the Babiito clan of moving ahead before completing discussions over the late king’s will.

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“My brother left behind a will which stated very clearly that the next person in line is his son. That the heir to the throne,” Komuntale said.

Prince Ruth Komuntale, sister to the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV

She said King Oyo’s will also contained instructions on alternative successors in case his son could not immediately take over.

Komuntale said the family had earlier met with Gen Henry Tumukunde, who was sent by President Museveni to engage with them, and agreed to involve lawyers to review the will before any successor was announced.

She said the announcement of Prince Edward Kijanangoma came as a surprise because the family expected more consultations.

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Princess Bagaya backed Komuntale, saying she had given her niece authority to speak on behalf of the family.

“I am not well and therefore she (Komuntale) has all my authority and all my support. This is a tragic time but she has my support,” Princess Bagaya said.

Moses Musinguzi, spokesperson for the Babiito royal clan

Addressing these objections, however, Musinguzi stated that the succession process was conducted by members of the royal family and that the clan would defend its decision.

“Those I have seen talking are the two Babiitokati (princesses). Let them go to court; for us we are continuing with our functions. We shall find them in court and the court will tell us whether we are wrong or they are wrong,” he said.

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Musinguzi also noted that disputes over royal leadership have historically involved competition, and that modern challenges would be handled through legal and institutional channels.

“By the way, Kingship is to be fought for. Titles are to be fought for. Even our ancestors used to fight for the throne. Nowadays we no longer use spears and guns; we use computers and pens and we are ready to do that until we see the Batooro having the king they feel will make the kingdom of Tooro progress with flying colours,” he said.