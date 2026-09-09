Breaking: 'My brother left behind a clear will' - Prince Komuntale rejects new King of Tooro

Princess Ruth Komuntale has rejected the selection of Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as new King of Tooro, saying her late brother left a clear will, that his son would succeed him

Prince Ruth Komuntale, sister to the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, has rejected the selection of Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as the next King of Tooro, saying the decision ignored her brother’s will.

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Komuntale said the late king left clear instructions naming his son as the rightful heir to the throne.

She questioned the decision by the Babiito Royal Clan to proceed with the selection before completing consultations over the will.

Komuntale accused the committed of abandoning the decisions of an earlier Wednesday meeting that was attended by Gen Henry Tumukunde which had resolved to have lawyers involved the king’s will

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She said:

I would like to start by refuting the information that was cited today by the Babiito and in that group who included the Omusuuga. It is inaccurate and incorrect. Here is a little background: My brother left behind a will which stated very clearly that the next person in line is his son.

That the heir to the throne. He also left very strict instruction on any other successors that might take over just in case of a Plan B; but what was mentioned today was not accurate; I want to reiterate that

Earlier a few hours ago we had a meeting with Gen Tumukunde and in that meeting the Omussuga Charles was in the meeting with other Babiito who were also in another meeting outside. They were all here. We had a constructive meeting that went over the will and the plan was to meet again tomorrow with some lawyers to go over the will one more time before the next successor is proclaimed and mentioned. What happened really took us by surprise we had not ideas it was going to happen

I just want to tell you,as his sister, that that information is incorrect; my brother never left these instructions at all. We want to refute that information

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It is unfortunate that we have not even buried my brother yet and they are bringing all this confusion and turmoil. We cannot even mourn him in peace

I call out the people of Toor to stay calm

He was a peaceful and calm person. Let us honor him. Stop this drama and disunity. I am sure that he is even very unhappy looking down in disappointment