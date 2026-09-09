Former UBC presenter Edward Rukidi elected new King of Tooro

Former Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) presenter Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma has emerged as the new King of Tooro following a dramatic twist in the succession process that followed the death of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

The Babiito Royal Clan has selected Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as the successor to the late Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

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The decision followed a change in the succession process after Prince George Desmond Kamurasi, who had earlier emerged as the preferred candidate of the Royal Succession Committee, reportedly declined the throne.

Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, a former Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) presenter, is the son of the late Prince Christopher Paul Kijanangoma and grandson of Omukama Sir George David Rukidi Kamurasi III.

The Babiito clan revisited traditional succession arrangements after Kamurasi’s reported decision. The clan then turned to provisions in the will of the late King Patrick David Matthew Olimi Kaboyo II.

The will recognised another royal lineage linked to the Kijanangoma branch of the Tooro royal family. From this line, the clan selected Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as the next Omukama.

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The decision comes after the death of King Oyo, who passed away at the age of 34 on August 27, 2026, after a battle with cancer.

The succession committee had earlier recommended Prince George Desmond Kamurasi, 36, as the preferred successor. However, his reported refusal opened a new chapter in the search for Oyo’s replacement.