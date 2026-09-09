Nomy expelled from Big Brother Naija after rejecting Benchwarmer role

Big Brother has expelled Nomy from Big Brother Naija Season 11 after she repeatedly refused to accept the Benchwarmer position and follow House rules.

Big Brother has expelled Nomy from Big Brother Naija Season 11 after she repeatedly refused to accept the Benchwarmer position and follow House rules.

Big Brother has expelled Nomy from Big Brother Naija Season 11 after she repeatedly refused to accept the Benchwarmer position and follow House rules.

Big Brother removed Nomy from the Big Brother Naija Season 11 competition after a disciplinary decision.

Nomy refused to accept the Benchwarmer vest and assigned seat after the Head of House Challenge.

The housemate had previously received warnings and a strike for defying Big Brother’s instructions.

Big Brother ordered Nomy to leave the House, ending her reality show journey.

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Big Brother has removed Nomy from the Big Brother Naija Season 11 competition after she refused to accept the Benchwarmer position and follow instructions inside the House.

The decision came on Monday night after the Head of House Challenge, where Nomy was named a Benchwarmer. The position is given to housemates who record weaker performances during the challenge.

After receiving the Benchwarmer vest, Nomy declined to wear it and refused to take the seat assigned to her. Her action led Big Brother to withdraw her right to continue participating in the reality show.

This was not Nomy’s first disagreement with the Benchwarmer role. She had previously received the same position during the season but resisted Big Brother’s instructions.

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Her repeated refusal to comply with the rules had already attracted warnings and a strike. However, she continued to challenge Big Brother’s directives, leading to the latest disciplinary action.