Uganda withdraws from Prince Harry’s Invictus Games amid worsening Royal family tension

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, welcomed Uganda into the community in July .

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, welcomed Uganda into the community in July .

Uganda has withdrawn from Prince Harry's Invictus Games to show respect for King Charles III following reports of deepening tensions between Prince Harry and his father

Uganda has withdrawn from the Invictus Games, saying it will no longer participate in an event associated with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, after tensions deepened between him and his father, King Charles III.

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Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba announced Uganda’s decision in a post on X, saying the country did not want to appear opposed to the British monarch, whom he described as highly respected.

“In order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere, Uganda hereby withdraws from the Invictus Games. We shall not participate in anything that does not have His Majesty's approval,” Muhoozi wrote.

Uganda officially joined the Invictus Games community about two months ago, becoming the 26th participating nation and the first East African country to join the global movement that uses sport to support wounded, injured and sick service personnel.

The admission was announced on July 7, 2026, during the 14th Invictus Games Foundation Conversation at Chatham House in London. The announcement was welcomed by Prince Harry, the Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation.

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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, welcomed Uganda into the community in July.

“Growth has never been about numbers. It’s about reaching those who need us most. Building partnerships that last. And ensuring that no one feels they’re making this journey alone,” Prince Harry said at the time.

The partnership followed an agreement between the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Invictus Games Foundation in October 2025 to strengthen rehabilitation programmes for wounded soldiers.

Uganda had been preparing to participate in the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham before the withdrawal.

The decision comes amid renewed tensions between Prince Harry and the British royal establishment following his return to the United Kingdom with his wife, Meghan Markle, after years away.

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Buckingham Palace recently issued a statement clarifying that Harry and Meghan remain private citizens and will not resume official royal duties despite returning to the UK.

The statement, issued through the Lord Chamberlain on behalf of King Charles III, said the couple’s charitable activities would be carried out privately and that they would not use their His and Her Royal Highness styles publicly.

The palace said the clarification was intended to “avoid doubt or confusion” among government, military and public institutions.

The move surprised Harry and Meghan, who reportedly received the communication shortly before it was released publicly. Their representatives said they were surprised by the timing of the announcement.

Some royal commentators interpreted the palace statement as a deliberate attempt to draw a clear line between the couple and official royal duties, amid concerns that their return could create confusion over their role or be viewed as creating a parallel royal platform.

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Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 after being inspired by the Warrior Games in the United States. The competition brings together wounded and injured military personnel and veterans from around the world.