Police speaks on viral video showing truck crushing vehicles on Kampala–Hoima Road

A viral video captured a stone-laden truck crashing into three vehicles at Nkoowe, killing a taxi driver and conductor and injuring nine passengers.

Nkoowe crash: The accident occurred on the Kampala–Hoima Road on September 8, 2026.

Viral video: Footage of the deadly four-vehicle crash has spread online.

Two killed: A taxi driver and conductor died at the scene.

Nine injured: Five adults and four children suffered injuries.

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Two people died and nine others suffered injuries after a stone-laden truck crashed into three vehicles at Nkoowe in Wakiso district.

The September 8, 2026 crash, which was captured in a video that has since gone viral, occurred at about 1.33 pm along the Kampala–Hoima Road.

Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura said the crash involved a Sino truck, registration number UBK 495F, a Toyota Hiace taxi, registration number UAT 272J, and two private cars.

Police identified the cars as a Subaru Forester, registration number UBB 353D, and a Toyota Wish, registration number UBE 918T.

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Preliminary investigations show that the truck was carrying stones from Kakiri towards Kampala when its driver lost control at Nkoowe.

The truck then rammed into the three vehicles, including the taxi, which had stopped to pick up passengers.

The taxi driver and conductor died at the scene.

Nine taxi passengers suffered injuries. They included five adults and four children.