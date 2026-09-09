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8 arrested after gang demands share of dentists’ earnings in viral video

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 10:17 - 09 September 2026
Police arrested eight suspects at a Namungona gym after a viral video showed a group boasting about violent attacks and threatening dentists.
Police arrested eight suspects at a Namungona gym after a viral video showed a group boasting about violent attacks and threatening dentists.
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Police have arrested eight people after a video showed a group boasting about attacks on members of the public in Kampala.

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Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said officers arrested the suspects at Gojo Gym in Namungona, Lubya Parish, on September 8, 2026.

Four of those arrested allegedly appear in the viral video. About six people feature in the clip.

The group claims responsibility for attacks that left some victims with broken jaws and teeth. Its members also demand a share of the money dentists earn from treating their victims.

They threaten to attack medical workers who refuse to pay them, according to police.

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Kawala said intelligence led officers to the gym in Rubaga Division. Police suspect that the group used boxing training as a cover for its meetings.

Investigators have linked the suspects to robberies, housebreaking, theft and phone snatching. They are also investigating the use of deadly weapons and possession of narcotic substances.

Police identified the suspects as Mohammed Matiti, also known as Beast Commander; Nurudin Kasule, also known as 2 I/C; Umar Mubiru; Adams Lukooya; Martin Kiyimba; Yosam Junior Alinda; James Walumu; and Elvis Simanya.

Kawala said officers found the last four suspects at the gym. Some allegedly possessed suspected narcotic substances.

All eight remain in police custody pending court proceedings.

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Police are searching for other people seen in the video. Investigators also want to establish whether they took part in the alleged crimes.

Kawala asked the public to provide information that could help police identify other suspects and victims.

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