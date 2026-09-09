Kenneth Mugabi promises surprise guest as he celebrates 10 years of music

Kenneth Mugabi will celebrate 10 years of Kibun’omu with a birthday concert at Ndere Cultural Centre featuring his biggest songs and a surprise East African music guest.

Kenneth Mugabi will hold a concert at Ndere Cultural Centre on September 12, 2026, to mark 10 years of Kibun’omu.

The show will also celebrate the singer’s birthday and feature his popular songs such as Sanyu, Nkwengomba and Naki.

Mugabi has promised a surprise appearance from an East African music legend during the concert.

V&A Sherry is powering the event, with tickets selling at Shs100,000 and tables at Shs3 million.

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A decade after introducing fans to his signature sound through Kibun’omu, Kenneth Mugabi is set to celebrate the journey with a special concert at Ndere Cultural Centre this Saturday, September 12, 2026.

The concert will combine music, memories and a birthday celebration for the singer, bringing together fans who have followed his career over the past 10 years.

The event, powered by V&A Sherry, will showcase Mugabi’s soulful music, with performances expected from his popular songs including Sanyu, Nkwengomba and Naki.

Speaking ahead of the concert, Roy Ronald Tumwizere, the V&A Sherry Brand Manager, said Mugabi’s music has created a strong connection with listeners.

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“If there is anyone ready to entertain, it is Kenneth Mugabi. As V&A, we are proud to be part of this 10-year journey, but for me, this is also personal because I am a fan of his music. There is something special about seeing an artist reach this point and still have people who want to sing along to the songs that have been part of their lives,” Tumwizere said.

Mugabi has also promised a surprise appearance from an East African music legend, although the identity of the guest remains undisclosed.

Beyond the performances, V&A Sherry will offer guests signature drinks and special cocktails as part of the concert experience.

The event is expected to attract couples, music lovers and longtime fans who want to celebrate Mugabi’s contribution to Uganda’s music scene.

Mugabi’s decade-long journey with Kibun’omu has produced songs that have become part of personal memories, playlists and live performances across the region.

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