Spiro launches Davido Bike, M1 V3 electric motorcycles in Uganda

The Spiro M1 V3, one of the two bikes being launched in Uganda

The Spiro M1 V3, one of the two bikes being launched in Uganda

Spiro expands clean mobility in Uganda by launching the Davido Bike electric motorcycle alongside the durable M1 V3 model designed for everyday riders.

Electric mobility company Spiro has introduced two new electric motorcycles in Uganda, combining African-inspired design with technology aimed at improving the daily experience of riders.

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The company launched the Davido Bike and the new Spiro M1 V3 as part of its push to expand clean transportation solutions in Uganda’s growing electric mobility market.

The two models represent different approaches to electric mobility. While the Davido Bike focuses on lifestyle, culture and personal expression, the M1 V3 is designed around the practical needs of everyday riders who depend on motorcycles for work and transport.

Davido Bike brings culture into electric mobility

The Davido Bike was developed through Spiro’s partnership with Nigerian Afrobeats star and entrepreneur Davido.

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Spiro said the model was created to make electric mobility more attractive by combining transportation with African creativity and identity.

The partnership between Spiro and Davido began with the unveiling of the Davido Collectible and Alphat by Davido at the Africa CEO Forum in 2025.

The Ugandan launch brings the model closer to consumers in the local market, offering riders a motorcycle that blends mobility with lifestyle.

Spiro said the bike reflects a new approach to electric motorcycles, where functionality is paired with design and cultural appeal.

Davido

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M1 V3 built for everyday riders

Alongside the Davido Bike, Spiro unveiled the M1 V3, a motorcycle developed for the demands of African roads and riders.

The company said the model focuses on durability, comfort, stability and reliable performance.

Spiro said the motorcycle is designed for riders who need dependable transport every day, especially those whose income depends on staying on the road.

The M1 V3 also works with Spiro’s battery-swapping system, allowing riders to replace depleted batteries with charged ones instead of waiting for traditional charging cycles.

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The company said the system reduces downtime and makes electric motorcycles more practical for commercial users.

Uganda becomes key market

The launch builds on Spiro’s growing presence in Uganda after the company entered the market in 2024 with electric motorcycles and its smart energy ecosystem.

Spiro has since expanded its battery-swapping and charging infrastructure while developing local assembly capacity as part of its wider African manufacturing strategy.

The company has positioned Uganda as one of its important markets as it works to develop electric mobility solutions adapted to African conditions.

Driving the shift to electric transport

Spiro said the introduction of the two motorcycles represents more than a product launch, but a step towards making cleaner transportation more accessible.

The company said electric motorcycles can help riders reduce fuel costs while supporting efforts to lower emissions in urban areas.

The Davido Bike targets customers looking for a lifestyle-focused electric motorcycle, while the M1 V3 provides a practical option for riders seeking efficiency and reliability.