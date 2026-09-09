Nameere writes to Gen Kainerugaba over Anita Among party video

State minister Justine Nameere Nsubuga says a viral Anita Among party clip was edited from an old video and circulated to mislead Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Justine Nameere Nsubuga has denied planning a party for Speaker Anita Among.

The Masaka City Woman MP said the viral clip came from a video recorded on May 6, 2026.

Nameere said the original video discussed business opportunities during the swearing-in season.



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Masaka City Woman MP Justine Nameere Nsubuga has denied claims that she plans to organise a party for former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

Nameere, the minister of State for Local Government, said a clip circulating online was edited from an old video she recorded on May 6, 2026.

She issued the clarification in a message addressed to the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. She accused unnamed individuals of using the clip to spread false information.

“I wish to clarify that the clip circulating about a party to be thrown for AAA is fake,” Nameere said, referring to Among. “Whoever brought it to you is your enemy.”

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Nameere said the original video advised young entrepreneurs to earn money during the swearing-in season. She cited opportunities in decoration, clothing, make-up and hairdressing.

At the time, Nameere said, Among remained a leading candidate for speaker. She added that she supported Among, while the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) and the NRM Central Executive Committee had also backed her.

She said the political situation later changed. Both the NRM and PLU withdrew their support, and her own position shifted.

Nameere accused those circulating the short clip of removing its original context. She described the campaign as “baseless and mischievous”.

The minister said she had remained offline since Sunday night and only learnt about the controversy from Frank Mwesigye at about 10.20pm.

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Nameere also told Gen Kainerugaba that some people around him could exploit their access to attack others and conceal corruption.

“Many crooks will abuse access to you by framing resourceful people while covering up their own corruption,” she said.

She reaffirmed her loyalty to Gen Kainerugaba and said she had worked with him since their university days. She also cited her media career and past mobilisation assignments in Greater Masaka.