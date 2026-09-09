Ex-UPDF intelligence chiefs Kandiho, Bakahumura arrested

Two former heads of Uganda’s military intelligence, retired Major General Abel Kandiho and retired Brigadier General Charles Bakahumura, were reportedly arrested on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

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Security operatives picked up Kandiho from his farm in Gomba district. Details of Bakahumura’s reported arrest remained unclear. It was not known where he was detained or which security agency carried out the operation.

The arrests came after the Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba said he would detain retired generals who attended a farewell event at State House and were filmed dancing following their retirement from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces.

Gen Muhoozi last night posted on X: “One is running for dear life in one of his farms in Gomba. He might try escaping to Rwanda. We shall capture him wherever he goes.”

He also said that other retired generals could be hiding at the home of presidential adviser General Salim Saleh.

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“The others must be hiding under Afande Saleh’s bed. But I will look for them,” Gen Muhoozi said.

He said in another post: “We have captured one of the dancing Generals. Another one will be captured soon.”