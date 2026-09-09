Meet Rebecca Amoding-Rukidi, wife of Tooro’s newly elected king

Rebecca Amoding-Rukidi, an experienced human resource manager from Teso, has entered the royal spotlight following her husband Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma’s election as Tooro king.

Rebecca Amoding-Rukidi is the wife of newly elected Tooro King Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma.

She works as Human Resource Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda.

Her career includes roles at the World Food Programme, Unilever, Britania Allied Industries, Case Medical Centres and SAS Clinics.

She is expected to take on a more visible public role as Tooro Kingdom begins a new chapter.

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As Tooro Kingdom prepares for a new era under King Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, public attention has turned to his wife, Rebecca Amoding-Rukidi.

Rebecca is a human resource and organisational development professional from the Teso sub-region in eastern Uganda. She has more than 10 years of experience in leadership and staff development.

She works as the Human Resource Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda.

Her career has covered human resource management, leadership coaching, organisational development and talent management. She has worked in the corporate, healthcare and humanitarian sectors.

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Her previous employers include the United Nations World Food Programme, Unilever and Britania Allied Industries Limited. She has also worked with Case Medical Centres and SAS Clinics.

Her professional profile highlights her experience in developing human resource strategies and promoting inclusive workplaces. She also has an interest in mentorship and leadership development.

Rebecca Amoding holds a master’s degree in management studies, with a specialisation in human resource management. She also has a postgraduate diploma in management studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Education.

She is associated with the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

Rebecca’s entry into the royal spotlight follows the election of her husband as the successor to the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

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The Babiito Royal Clan selected Edward after Prince George Desmond Kamurasi, who had emerged as the succession committee’s preferred candidate, reportedly declined the throne.