Why We Left Out King Oyo’s Children - Tooro Succession Committee

Tooro Kingdom succession committee reveals why King Oyo's reported children were omitted, leading to the selection of Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma.

A member of Tooro Kingdom’s Royal Succession Committee has explained why the committee did not consider the reported children of the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV while choosing his successor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fr Dr Charles Oyo, one of the 21 members of the committee, said the Babiito clan could not base the succession process on public claims about children who had not gone through the kingdom’s traditional recognition process.

The committee comprises senior Babiito clan elders and kingdom officials tasked with overseeing succession following King Oyo’s death.

Speaking to NTV Uganda, Fr Oyo was asked whether the names of King Oyo’s reported children had been presented to the committee and why they had been overlooked.

“We have heard some people talk about the child or the children of King Oyo; but we as members of the clan don't pick information from the way,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But here in Tooro kingdom when a child is born; he is introduced to the elders and the elders perform a number of rituals and ceremonies. They have a celebration and when this child is to be chosen for leadership of the kingdom,” he said.

He said a child considered for future leadership also undergoes a structured upbringing and training intended to prepare them for the responsibilities of the throne.

“They take this child out of the palace, bring up the child with formal training, so that this child is able to understand and grow from one stage to another in order to reach a mature adult the capacity to make a difference,” Fr Oyo said.

His comments provide the committee’s clearest response yet to questions about why succession did not pass directly to a reported child of the late king.

President Museveni had earlier revealed that Queen Mother Best Kemigisa told him that King Oyo had left behind a young son.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More unverified reports circulated this week alleging that the late monarch had two other children, including a 10-year-old boy. The Tooro Kingdom has not publicly confirmed those claims.

The succession question attracted greater attention as the Babiito clan considered who would replace King Oyo.

The clan initially settled on Prince George Desmond Kamurasi as its preferred candidate. However, Kamurasi reportedly declined the throne, forcing the clan to revisit the succession arrangements.

The Babiito Royal Clan then selected Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, a former Uganda Broadcasting Corporation presenter. He is the son of the late Prince Christopher Paul Kijanangoma and grandson of Omukama Sir George David Rukidi Kamurasi III.