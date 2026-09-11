Details emerge on King-designate Kijanangoma’s first marriage with Rwandan woman; Royals insist he must get 3rd wife

Tooro royal elders clarify King-designate Prince Edward Kijanangoma must marry a Mutooro wife to fulfill cultural duties, despite current marriage to Rebecca Amoding, noting that he had other children in his first marriage in Rwanda.

The selection of Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as the next King of Tooro is opening up discussions about his family life, with whether his marriage to a non-Mutooro woman should have disqualified him.

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Royal elders have now come out to clarify that he may need to take another wife who understands Tooro culture and is to assume the role of Omugo, the queen of the kingdom.

Prince Araali Kasagama, a royal family member, said King designate Kijanangoma’s marriage history should not become an obstacle to his leadership but argued that Tooro tradition requires a king’s senior wife to understand and represent the kingdom’s culture.

Kijanangoma is currently married to Rebecca Amoding-Rukidi, a human resource professional from the Teso sub-region.

Amoding works as a human resources manager at Vivo Energy Uganda and has previously worked with organisations including the World Food Programme and Unilever.

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“I did witness the marriage of Prince Edward Kijanangoma to Mrs Amoding. We paid dowry and graced the function at their home in Mukono, and later they wedded,” Kasagama said.

“But still, he will have to get a spouse who is acquainted with Tooro culture to be able to preside over the culture of Tooro,” he said.

“That doesn't necessarily mean that he has to divorce his current wife.”

Kasagama explained that Tooro’s royal tradition has historically allowed kings to have more than one wife, citing former monarchs as examples.

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“In Tooro there is a saying that a king is never monogamous. King Oyo’s father was a wise man and I think he must have been a good Christian, having only one wife. His grandfather, Sir George Kamurasi Rukidi III had about six and his brother also had six.”

“The principle here is that as Omugo, you cannot preside over a culture that you do not understand,” Kasagama said.

While the king designate is not expected to divorce his wife, Kasagama said another marriage to a Mutooro woman.

First Marriage

Meanwhile, Kasagama revealed that Prince Kijananhoma is currently in his second marriage, having been married to a Rwandan woman earlier.

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“In his first marriage to a lady from Rwanda he had children and Amoding is his second wife. These are not secrets. But also she is not his last,” he said.

Kijanangoma previously worked in Rwanda before joining Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC), where he became a news anchor, editor and resource manager.

He worked with Rwanda’s national broadcaster, formerly known as ORINFOR and now Rwanda Broadcasting Agency, before returning to Uganda.

The debate over Kijanangoma’s marriage comes amid the wider dispute over King Oyo’s succession.