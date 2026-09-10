La Liga heavyweights face intriguing Matchday 5 tests

La Liga Matchday 5 preview: Real Madrid host Rayo, Barcelona visit Levante, and Atletico clash with Real Sociedad. Read manager updates and full TV schedule.

La Liga Matchday 5 delivers a packed programme of intriguing fixtures, with the division’s biggest names facing opponents eager to make their mark. From Friday evening through Monday night, there will be plenty of tactical intrigue, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all involved in potentially testing encounters.

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The round opens with Sevilla hosting Valencia, a meeting between two historic Spanish clubs that should provide an absorbing battle. Both sides will look to establish control early, with midfield dominance and defensive organisation likely to be crucial.

Saturday brings four fixtures before the spotlight falls on Real Madrid against Rayo Vallecano. Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed the notion of pressure, describing the feeling instead as “adrenaline” and stressing his confidence in his players.

He has also made his expectations clear, insisting: “Commitment is mandatory.” Mourinho’s comments underline the competitive standards he expects from his squad, particularly when selection decisions become difficult.

Earlier in the day, Racing face Alaves, Osasuna meet Espanyol and Athletic Bilbao host Elche. Each offers the potential for a tightly contested encounter, with home advantage likely to play an important role.

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Sunday begins with Celta Vigo against Malaga, followed by Levante v Barcelona. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has emphasised the importance of collective strength rather than relying on individual brilliance. “It’s all down to how we play as a team, not just one or two players,” he said, adding that “team spirit” and being connected are vital. That philosophy will be tested by a Levante side likely to make Barcelona work for every opportunity.

Getafe v Deportivo follows before another heavyweight encounter, with Real Sociedad hosting Atletico Madrid. Atletico manager Diego Simeone has highlighted the influence of Alex Baena, praising the midfielder’s confidence and work rate. “The boost and impact that winning the World Cup gave him, both emotionally and mentally,” Simeone said, has been significant, while adding that Atletico will continue to demand the same standards from him.

The clash in San Sebastian promises a fascinating tactical battle. Simeone’s Atletico sides are renowned for their discipline, defensive structure and ability to exploit transitions, while Real Sociedad will look to control possession and dictate the rhythm on home soil.

The round concludes on Monday with Villarreal taking on Real Betis, another encounter between sides with ambitions of competing near the top end of Spanish football. Villarreal’s ability to break through Betis’ defensive organisation could be decisive, while the visitors will look to create opportunities through their technical quality.

With ten matches spread across four days, Matchday 5 provides a varied test for La Liga’s leading clubs. Real Madrid will be expected to demonstrate their intensity against Rayo, Barcelona will look to maintain their collective approach at Levante, and Atletico face a demanding trip to Real Sociedad. Add in a series of potentially unpredictable battles elsewhere, and it promises to be another fascinating weekend of Spanish football.

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Broadcast details

Times CAT

La Liga: Matchday 5

Friday 11 September

21:00: Sevilla v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

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Saturday 12 September

14:00: Racing v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

16:15: Osasuna v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

18:30: Athletic Bilbao v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 13 September

14:00: Celta Vigo v Malaga – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

16:15: Levante v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

18:30: Getafe v Deportivo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Monday 14 September