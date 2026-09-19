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UPDF suspends all military cooperation with Türkiye

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:56 - 19 September 2026
Acting Director of Defence Public Information Col Chris Magezi
The UPDF has suspended military cooperation with Türkiye until the two countries resolve undisclosed defence issues.
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  • The UPDF has halted all defence and military cooperation with Türkiye.

  • The suspension took effect immediately.

  • The army cited unresolved issues but did not provide details.

  • The decision followed a PLU protest demanding Fred Lumbuye’s extradition.

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The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has suspended all defence and military cooperation with Türkiye with immediate effect.

The army announced the decision in a brief statement issued in Kampala on September 19, 2026.

Col Chris Magezi, the acting director of Defence Public Information, said the suspension would remain in force until the two countries settled outstanding issues concerning defence and military cooperation.

The UPDF did not explain the nature of the dispute. It also gave no timeline for restoring cooperation between the two countries.

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The announcement came a day after members of the Patriotic League of Uganda protested outside the Turkish embassy in Kampala. The group demanded the extradition of government critic Fred Lumbuye, who lives in Türkiye.

However, the UPDF statement did not mention Lumbuye or connect the suspension to the protest.

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