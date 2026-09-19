Nyege Nyege returns to Kalagala Falls with 200 artists, Wakaliwood film set

Nyege Nyege Festival returns to Kalagala Falls in November 2026 for its 11th edition, featuring 200+ artists and a live Wakaliwood film set on the River Nile.

Nyege Nyege Festival will return to Kalagala Falls in November for its 11th edition, with more than 200 artists expected to perform across seven stages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The four-day festival will run from November 19 to 22, 2026, on the banks of the River Nile. Organisers announced the plans in Kampala on September 19.

This year's festival will carry the theme “The Wakaliwood Edition”, bringing music and filmmaking together. Parts of the festival grounds will become an active movie set, allowing revellers and performers to feature in scenes for a new Wakaliwood production.

The concept follows Nyege Nyege's 10th anniversary in 2025 and marks the start of the festival's second decade.

“After ten editions, we wanted to enter this next chapter around creating with what you have, building your own world and finding ways to share that world far beyond Uganda,” Nyege Nyege co-founder Derek Debru said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This year, those universes come together as the festival becomes part music festival, part movie set and part playground, with the Nile running through the middle of it all.”

Wakaliwood filmmaker Isaac G.G. Nabwana confirmed that the festival will serve as a working film set for the group's next feature film. The collaboration will bring Wakaliwood's filmmaking style from Wakaliga to the festival grounds.

Music will remain at the centre of the event. The programme will cover electronic music, reggae, live bands, club music, traditional sounds and emerging African music scenes.

King Saha, Etania, Abeeka Band, DJ Akio and the Zonke Africa DJ Collective are among the acts announced so far. More performers will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Dub and Reggae Stage and Boiler Room will also return. Organisers plan dedicated Kenyan and Rwandan takeovers as part of efforts to showcase music from across East Africa.

The festival will also expand beyond music. It will feature fashion, comedy, visual art, film, tourism and adventure activities.

“We are delivering an even richer experience that brings together music, film, fashion, tourism, adventure and Uganda's creative industries,” Talent Africa Group CEO Aly Allibhai said.

Talent Africa Group CEO Aly Allibhai said.

“Through the Wakaliwood collaboration and our expanded festival programme, we want to showcase Uganda's originality, energy and cultural influence while creating meaningful opportunities for artists, communities and the wider tourism economy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Organisers have also announced upgrades at Kalagala Falls following the 2025 edition. These include changes to entrances, parking and movement around the festival grounds.

The camping village will expand to accommodate about 1,000 people. The festival grounds will also extend into Adrift River Club, providing more accommodation and access to Nile adventure activities.

Organisers said the festival's growth is also aimed at increasing its economic impact on communities around Kalagala Falls and the wider Jinja area.

Comedian Dr Hillary Okello, Uganda Waragi's Hilda Aguti and The Mith take a selfie at the presser

Special Presidential Advisor on Tourism and Trade Rosa Malango said major cultural events can support businesses beyond the festival grounds.

“When people travel to Uganda for a festival, they are not only buying a ticket—they are staying in hotels and camps, using transport, eating at local restaurants, buying from creatives and businesses, and discovering destinations they may return to or recommend to others,” Malango said.

The festival will offer tourism packages to encourage visitors to explore other parts of Uganda. It will also feature a special Africa Cup of Nations experience for football fans.

Uganda Waragi has renewed its partnership with the festival under a three-year agreement. Hilda Aguti, Head of Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries Limited, said the partnership would support the festival as it enters its next phase.

Hilda Aguti, Head of Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries Limited

“Last year, we proudly celebrated a decade of Nyege Nyege, reflecting on how far this movement has come,” Aguti said. “Now as we look to the future, we are excited to welcome the world to Kalagala Falls as we broaden the festival's scale.”

The partnership will also include a tree-planting programme around Kalagala Falls. Organisers said indigenous trees will be planted to support conservation and provide long-term benefits to neighbouring communities.

Before the main festival, Nyege Nyege will hold the second African Electronic Music Conference from November 17 to 19, 2026. Artists, promoters, labels, collectives and cultural organisations will discuss touring, artist development and the growth of Africa's music industry.