Hospitality challenge puts young professionals to the test

The three-day competition took place at the Hotel and Tourism Training College in Jinja.

The three-day competition took place at the Hotel and Tourism Training College in Jinja.

Uganda’s second Hospitality Skills Challenge tested students in six disciplines while connecting them with mentors and potential employers.

The Hotel and Tourism Training College in Jinja hosted the second Hospitality Skills Challenge, giving students three days to prove their abilities before industry experts.

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The event drew participants from universities and hospitality training institutions across Uganda. They competed in cookery, pastry and bakery, restaurant service, rooms division, barista skills and mixology.

Organisers staged the competition under the theme “Fusion of Culture”. They also offered masterclasses, mentorship, career guidance and networking opportunities.

“The Hospitality Skills Challenge creates a platform for all tourism and hospitality training institutions and universities to showcase what they train through the eyes of the young people who enter these institutions,” organiser Alleyn Zalwango said.

Hospitality professionals judged the competitors against workplace standards. This exposed the students to the demands they will face after graduation.

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Organisers introduced barista and mixology as a separate category this year. The two disciplines formed part of restaurant service during the first edition.

Zalwango said growing demand for trained bartenders and coffee makers prompted the change.

“We got a lot of demand from people saying this trade should be broken out because it is on demand in Uganda and it is growing,” she said.

Uganda Breweries Limited supported the category with training and industry expertise. Its Reserve Brand Ambassador, Steven Baguma, joined Richard and Roy from Kampala Serena Hotel on the judging panel.

The mixology contest comprised three rounds. Students first prepared classic cocktails before tackling a mystery basket and mocktail challenge.

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In the opening round, competitors made a Whisky Sour with Johnnie Walker Red Label, a Margarita with Don Julio Blanco and a Martini with Uganda Waragi.

The mystery basket required each student to produce an original cocktail from ingredients presented without notice. Judges assessed their technical knowledge, creativity, presentation and performance under pressure.

The barista contest tested espresso extraction, milk preparation, latte art, free pouring, production and service. Students also incorporated cultural elements into their creations.

Ocrin Raymond Jonathan won the combined barista and mixology category after recording his strongest performance in mixology.

Zalwango said the event also allowed students to exchange knowledge and build professional relationships.

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“They are competing, but at the end of the day they are sharing knowledge and getting to know each other,” she said.

Several industry executives identified students they hope to mentor after graduation. Organisers believe such connections can help participants secure jobs and ease the transition from training to employment.

“What people have appreciated is that it is beyond competition,” Zalwango said. “It is networking, learning and even creating ways for employability.”