Miss Uganda unveils 22 finalists after nationwide search

The winner of the public popularity vote will qualify automatically for the top five.

The winner of the public popularity vote will qualify automatically for the top five.

Miss Uganda has unveiled 22 finalists who will compete for the 2026 crown, with a public vote offering one contestant an automatic top-five place.

Miss Uganda unveiled 22 finalists for its 2026 crown during a presentation night at Sheraton Kampala Hotel on September 18, 2026.

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The event marked the next stage of the Road to the Crown campaign after a nationwide search and regional tour.

Five regional queens earned automatic places in the final during the tour. Another 17 contestants joined them to complete the line-up.

The finalists will now compete in a public popularity vote on Africa Votes. The contestant with the most votes will secure an automatic place among the top five at the grand finale on October 10, 2026.

Each contestant took to the stage to display her confidence, personality and fashion sense. Supporters cheered as their favourites appeared before the audience.

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Miss Uganda Foundation and V&A Sherry also used the event to celebrate 15 years of the foundation’s work with young women.

Rochart Kaweesa, who represented V&A Sherry, joined Miss Uganda Foundation chief executive Brenda Nanyonjo to lead a toast to the milestone.

“As V&A Sherry, we are proud to be partners of an organisation that has supported and empowered young women for the past 15 years. Being a sorority that empowers one another, this toast is a special one to the women stepping forward to be seen, heard and celebrated,” Kaweesa said.

“We at V&A couldn’t be prouder of the platform that has given Ugandan young women a space to shine and use their talents to impact and change society.”

Nanyonjo thanked the organisations that have supported the foundation and its contestants over the years.

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“I am super excited that we are now celebrating 15 years of empowering, impacting and changing the lives of young women. I am so grateful to the sponsors that have walked this journey with us,” she said.

“They have supported the many young women in their fight to impact society through the projects they execute and the advocacy they carry out to voice societal concerns. I could not be prouder and more grateful for that.”

Former Miss Uganda winners also attended the event. They included Phiona Bizzu, who won the crown in 2012 and now heads the Academy of Queens.

Outgoing Miss Uganda Trivia Elle Muhoza also attended after representing the country at the Miss World competition in Vietnam.

The five regional winners received gift hampers during the ceremony. They were Shamsa Nalumu from Central Uganda, Faith Magero Nabirye from Eastern Uganda and Eunice Amelia Alum from Northern Uganda.

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The others were Prudence Bridget Nakato from West Nile and Angel Liz Murungi from Western Uganda.

Abeeka Band, Jiren Siyan and Spice Diana entertained guests between the contestants’ appearances.