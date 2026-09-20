Yiga Silajje expands his media vision through Yummy News247 TV

Entertainment journalist Yiga Silajje expands digital media network Yummy News247 TV, delivering news, politics, and culture across Uganda.

Entertainment journalist Yiga Silajje is turning Yummy News247 TV into a digital media network that covers news, politics, current affairs and entertainment in Uganda.

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Born on November 24, 1997, Silajje founded the Kampala-based platform to serve audiences who increasingly consume news through social media and video-sharing sites.

Yummy News247 TV distributes multimedia content across several online channels. This allows it to reach viewers on the platforms they use and respond quickly to developing stories.

The network covers events and public issues across Uganda. It also reports on political developments and follows the country’s entertainment industry, including artists, celebrities and cultural events.

Silajje’s background in entertainment journalism has influenced the platform’s direction. He views journalism as a link between public figures and the people interested in their work.

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The platform aims to give audiences timely information about the personalities they follow while offering artists greater access to their fans.

This approach has helped Yummy News247 TV build an identity outside traditional radio, television and print media.

Its multi-channel model reflects a wider shift in Uganda’s media industry. More audiences now rely on mobile phones and social platforms for breaking news, interviews and entertainment updates.

As an independent outlet, Yummy News247 TV says it prioritises credible reporting, editorial independence and public service. Its digital-first structure also allows the team to publish stories as events unfold.

Silajje plans to strengthen the platform’s reach while maintaining its focus on news, entertainment and culture.

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