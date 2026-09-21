Muhoozi adopts father’s name as mobilisation for 2031 presidential bid gathers pace

Ugandan Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba adopts his father's name as Patriotic League of Uganda rallies support for his 2031 presidential bid.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has added his father President Yoweri Museveni’s name to his own, weeks after declaring his intention to contest for Uganda’s presidency in 2031.

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Muhoozi announced the change last weekend, saying he would now be known as Muhoozi Kainerugaba Museveni

“From now on my name is Muhoozi Kainerugaba Museveni. MKM,” he wrote on X.

This follows growing mobilisation by the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) and sections of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) behind his 2031 presidential ambitions.

Muhoozi chairs the PLU, which describes itself as a civic organisation operating within the broader NRM political framework.

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Shortly after announcing his new name, Muhoozi signalled plans to take his political message across Uganda.

“The political wave that is coming Uganda has never seen. Ugandans will speak with one voice for renewal and greatness. I will visit every corner of our great country and speak to our people. Abaana bakuzire,” he wrote.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

His adoption of the Museveni name drew reactions from his supporters. State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara said supporters in Bunyoro and Tooro would add the pet name “Amooti” to MKM, while PLU politician Daudi Kabanda referred to him as “General MKM Inkotanye.”

Muhoozi, 52, first explicitly announced his 2031 presidential ambition on August 25, saying he would seek the country's highest office. He also said he expected to have his father's support.

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“I will stand for the highest office in the land in 2031. And we will win by the grace of Almighty God,” he said at the time.

PLU steps up mobilisation

Since that declaration, PLU officials and Muhoozi's supporters have stepped up efforts to build support for his prospective candidature.

On September 1, Kabanda formally announced the bid at the PLU offices in Nakasero, Kampala, during a meeting attended by MPs, PLU coordinators and other supporters. Kabanda said Muhoozi had instructed him to announce that he intended to run in 2031 and beyond.

PLU subsequently launched a nationwide signature drive. The organisation initially said it was targeting 20 million endorsements, with registers distributed across 146 districts. A subsequent mobilisation event put the target at 25 million signatures.

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The campaign has since attracted public endorsements from politicians and business figures. Kampala businessmen Sudhir Ruparelia and Godfrey Kirumira, former minister Capt Mike Mukula and former opposition MP Odonga Otto were among those reported to have joined the endorsement drive earlier this month.