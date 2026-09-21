Tooro: Why curtains and other items were removed from Karuziika Palace

Gen David Sejusa says the removal of items from Karuziika Palace is a normal part of preparing the residence for Tooro’s incoming king.

Gen David Sejusa says clearing Karuziika Palace is standard royal practice.

His comments follow claims that Queen Mother Best Kemigisa was removing curtains and other items.

Sejusa says palaces and state houses are often renovated for new occupants.

King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I’s coronation is scheduled for September 29, 2026.

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Former intelligence chief Gen David Sejusa has said the removal of items from Karuziika Palace should cause no alarm because royal residences are often cleared and renovated for an incoming king.

His comments followed claims that Queen Mother Best Kemigisa was removing curtains and other items from the Tooro Kingdom palace ahead of King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I’s coronation.

Omuhamba Businge Akiiki shared footage which appeared to show empty windows inside the palace on September 21, 2026.

“Current status at Karuziika Palace, all things like curtains are being removed by outgoing Queen Mother Best Kemigisa,” Businge wrote on X.

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However, Sejusa said the clearance was part of preparations for the new monarch.

“It is standard practice to clear out all the old stuff and fully refurbish the palace for the incoming king,” Sejusa wrote.

He said the same practice takes place at state houses when a new occupant moves in. He added that renovations may cover floors and ceilings.

“In olden days, the new King would enter a completely new palace (his own) and keep the old one for ceremonies. So should be no alarm here!” he said.

The palace changes come amid a tense transition following the death of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV on August 27, 2026.

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Tooro royal elders selected Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as his successor after their first choice, George Desmond Kamurasi, declined the throne. The new king adopted the regnal name Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I.

His coronation is scheduled for September 29, 2026, at Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal City.