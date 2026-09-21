Ssempebwa, Ainebyoona swap government communication roles

Ssempebwa has transferred to Health. Ainebyoona has moved to Works and Transport.

Ssempebwa has transferred to Health. Ainebyoona has moved to Works and Transport.

Allan Ssempebwa Kyobe has moved to the Health ministry as Emmanuel Ainebyoona takes over communication duties at Works and Transport.

Ssempebwa has transferred to Health.

Ainebyoona has moved to Works and Transport.

The two officials have swapped roles in technical ministries.

The government has not explained the reshuffle.

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Senior government communications specialist Allan Ssempebwa Kyobe has moved to the Ministry of Health in a reshuffle that sends Emmanuel Ainebyoona to the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Ssempebwa confirmed the transfer to Nile Post. He said the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance had briefed him about his new assignment.

“I have embraced it and I have received very good briefing from my deploying office,” Ssempebwa said.

He leaves the Works ministry less than two years after joining it. He became one of its most visible communication officials through media engagements and social media updates.

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Ssempebwa often explained road, transport and infrastructure matters to the public. He also took journalists to field operations, including vehicle inspections, road safety enforcement and the Ganyegenya crackdown on public transport vehicles.

He previously worked at the now-defunct Uganda National Roads Authority. In 2025, the UK-based Chartered Institute of Public Relations named him among 44 new Chartered Public Relations Practitioners worldwide.

Ainebyoona moves in the opposite direction after serving as a key public voice at the Health ministry. He communicated government positions on health programmes, disease outbreaks and other public health matters.