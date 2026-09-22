Coronation: Tooro subjects called to make cash, material contributions; forbidden foods named

Tooro clans and counties have been asked to raise cash, cattle and food for King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I’s coronation, while several traditional foods have been barred from the palace.

Tooro clans and counties have been asked to raise money, cattle and food for the coronation of King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, as organisers seek Shs925 million for the ceremony.

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Representatives of all Tooro clans met at Karuziika Royal Palace in Fort Portal City on Monday, September 21, 2026. Each clan agreed to contribute at least Shs1 million towards the event.

The coronation organising committee announced at the weekend that it needed Shs925 million to finance the ceremony.

Babiito clan spokesperson Moses Musinguzi Amooti said some people had started depositing cash into the kingdom’s account. Others have donated materials, cattle and drinking water.

One company has offered 10,000 bottles of water.

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“We have now agreed that every clan and every county should sit with its leaders and collect money and other items. We need at least 40 cows and food items,” Musinguzi said.

However, the kingdom has barred several foods from Karuziika Palace during the coronation. These include chicken, sweet potatoes, goat meat, beans and pork.

Musinguzi said Tooro customs prohibit those foods from entering the palace. Organisers must also consider the religious beliefs and dietary needs of invited guests.

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“But there are some foods we do not accept because, traditionally, they cannot enter the palace. These include chicken, sweet potatoes, goats, beans and pigs,” he said.

“Besides, we have some guests coming for the event who do not eat some of these foods, such as Muslims. So, if you enjoy pork, you can have it outside, but do not come with it to the coronation.”

The coronation activities will begin at Rwengoma Palace. The king-designate will then be ushered into Karuziika Palace on September 29, 2026.

Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I will succeed King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who died in the United States on August 27, 2026.