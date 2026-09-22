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Phaneroo lines up Cindy Trimm, Pompi for 5th university students’ conference

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:10 - 22 September 2026
Phaneroo Ministries International will host the fifth edition of the Global Inter-University Conference on November
Phaneroo Ministries hosts the 5th Inter-University Conference in Naguru, Kampala, featuring Dr Cindy Trimm, Pompi, and Apostle Grace Lubega on Nov 14.
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Phaneroo Ministries International will host the fifth edition of the Global Inter-University Conference on November 14, 2026, at Phaneroo Grounds in Naguru, Kampala.

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The conference, which starts at 2 p.m., will bring together students from universities, technical colleges, vocational schools and specialised training institutions.

Organisers said the event will focus on spiritual growth, leadership, personal development and purpose. It will also provide counselling, networking and career development opportunities.

This year’s speakers include Phaneroo Ministries vision bearer Apostle Grace Lubega, leadership coach and author Dr Cindy Trimm, and Apostle Felix Okoh of House of Treasures Ministries in Johannesburg.

Zambian gospel musician Pompi will lead worship and ministry alongside several Ugandan gospel ministers.

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Phaneroo said the conference seeks to equip young people with biblical principles and practical skills needed to respond to challenges in a changing world.

“We believe that this generation carries tremendous potential to transform nations,” Lubega said during last year’s conference.

“The Global Inter-University Conference exists to raise young people who are spiritually grounded, intellectually equipped and prepared to lead with excellence in every sphere of society.”

Apostle Grace Lubega

Organisers said previous editions had attracted testimonies of healing, academic and financial breakthroughs and restored hope among participants.

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Beyond its religious programme, the conference will offer professional counselling and introduce students to corporate networks and career opportunities.

Phaneroo said it had partnered with several organisations to give participants access to professionals and potential employers.

Dr Cindy Trimm

The event will also feature a student talent showcase covering music, dance and drama. Organisers will award prizes to outstanding performers.

Phaneroo said it had secured the necessary permission from the relevant authorities and put security measures in place.

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The ministry added that it was working with security agencies and other partners to provide a safe environment for participants.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the venue.

The annual conference has grown into a platform through which students from different institutions meet, worship and discuss their personal and professional development.

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