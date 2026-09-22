Queen mother says Oyo's son stayed in US; announces key memorial projects to immortalise late king

Queen Mother Best Kemigisa reveals why late King Oyo's son stayed in the US amid Tooro succession tensions, and announces memorial legacy projects.

Queen Mother Best Kemigisa has confirmed that the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV had a child who remained in the United States as the royal family returned his body to Uganda for burial.

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In a lengthy statement of appreciation released on Tuesday, Kemigisa said the family had initially expected Oyo's child to travel with them from Texas.

She said those plans changed as tensions over the succession grew in Tooro.

“Before leaving Texas, our family had hoped that King Oyo's child would return on the same plane with us,” Kemigisa said.

“However, as events unfolded in Tooro, concerns grew about bringing a child into a tense and polarised succession dispute. Ultimately, the child did not return with us.”

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King Oyo and Queen Mother Best Kemigisa

Kemigisa did not name the child, disclose his age or identify his mother.

Her statement adds to a succession dispute that erupted after Oyo's death. His sister, Princess Ruth Komuntale, previously said the late king had left a will providing for his son to succeed him.

The Babiito royal clan instead selected Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as the new king, arguing that succession had to follow Tooro customs.

Kemigisa said she was saddened that the dispute had affected plans to bring her grandson to his father's homeland.

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“Whatever disagreements existed, no child should ever be placed in circumstances where returning to his father's homeland could mean being drawn into hostility and conflict,” she said.

The Queen Mother also criticised the speed with which the succession process began.

She said a committee to choose a new king was formed only hours after Oyo's death while his body was still being prepared for its journey home.

Another king, she said, was announced after the family reached Karuziika Palace and after Oyo's will had been read to members of the royal family, the Musuuga and representatives of the Babiito clan.

She said celebrations then took place metres from where Oyo's body lay.

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“As a mother, that was extraordinarily painful,” she said.

Kemigisa said the family had engaged government officials and Babiito representatives before the burial and believed they had agreed that succession rituals would not take place during Oyo's burial.

“What happened at Karambi left me devastated,” she said, adding that the events caused her and Komuntale “profound distress”.

Kemigisa nonetheless, urged supporters of Oyo and his wishes to remain peaceful and respect lawful processes.

“In God's time, everyone will receive what He has predestined for them,” she said.

She also thanked President Museveni for supporting Oyo throughout his reign and during his illness. She said the President assisted the family as it prepared to return Oyo's body home and organise his funeral.

Kemigisa announced that Museveni had agreed to become patron and founding chairman of the King Oyo Memorial Foundation, which the family is establishing to preserve the late monarch's legacy.

The foundation will spearhead several projects in Oyo's memory.

Among them is the King Oyo Tooro Museum, which will house the king's personal belongings and objects from his life and reign. Kemigisa said the museum would also preserve Tooro's history and culture while supporting tourism in Fort Portal.

The family also wants to pursue the King Oyo International Stadium. Kemigisa said Oyo donated about 50 acres of land to the government during his lifetime for the construction of a stadium.

Karuzika palace

Another project is the proposed King Oyo Research and Teaching Hospital in Tooro, with dedicated cancer and HIV research centres.

Kemigisa said her son's experience with illness had strengthened the family's resolve to support medical research, early detection and treatment.

The family also plans to expand Oyo's existing farm at Bugaaki into the King Oyo Model Farm. It would serve as a centre for agricultural education, innovation and community outreach.

“These projects are not simply monuments bearing King Oyo's name. They are his legacy put to work for the people,” Kemigisa said.

She said she and Komuntale had committed themselves to protecting and building Oyo's legacy.

The Queen Mother ended the statement with an appeal to parents to cherish their children while they can.

“I would give anything for one more conversation, one more laugh, one more ordinary day with him,” she said.