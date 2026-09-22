Tiktoker Jayden's body returns home from India

The body of Ugandan TikToker Timothy Kayanja (Jayden) has arrived home from India. Read details on his final journey and funeral schedule in Uganda.

The body of Ugandan TikToker Timothy Kayanja, popularly known as Jayden, has arrived in Uganda, a week after he died in India following a long battle with sickle cell disease and aplastic anaemia.

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Jayden’s remains arrived at Entebbe International Airport at about 2pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, and were received by family members, friends and other mourners.

Several of those who gathered at the airport were overwhelmed by emotion as the casket was handed over for the journey to Kampala.

A Plus Funeral Management took charge of the body, with a team from TMR International Hospital also present. The hospital had played a role in Jayden’s treatment and his eventual journey to India for specialised care.

Jayden’s remains arrived at Entebbe International Airport

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The body was later driven from Entebbe to Nakulabye, where mourners were expected to gather on Tuesday evening.

Jayden had travelled to India for a bone marrow transplant after years of living with sickle cell disease. His condition worsened after he developed aplastic anaemia, a serious disorder in which the bone marrow fails to produce enough blood cells.

His illness had earlier prompted a major fundraising campaign led by friends, fellow content creators and well-wishers.

Jayden’s remains arrived at Entebbe International Airport

In July, Jayden underwent the long-awaited bone marrow procedure which was reported to have been successful.

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However, his condition deteriorated in the weeks that followed. He was later admitted to intensive care before his death.

Timothy Kayanja, widely known by his TikTok alias, Jayden,

Funeral programme

According to the latest funeral programme released by the family, mourners will hold a vigil at St Kizito Catholic Church in Namungoona on Tuesday evening.

A requiem Mass will take place at the same church at 10am on Wednesday, September 23. The body will then be taken to Sala Village in Wakiso District, where another vigil will be held on Wednesday night.

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On Thursday, September 24, mourners will gather for another requiem Mass at Sala Village at 10am, before Jayden is laid to rest at his ancestral burial grounds at 4pm.