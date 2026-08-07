Naava Grey, Kenneth Mugabi to headline nostalgia-themed millennial picnic

Naava Grey and Kenneth Mugabi will lead a nostalgia-themed Millennials Picnic in Kampala this Saturday.

Ugandan singers Naava Grey and Kenneth Mugabi will headline the Baileys and Tusker Cider Millennials Picnic this Saturday at Canary Gardens in Kampala.

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The outdoor event will bring together music, food and nostalgia, with organisers targeting millennials who grew up through the cassette, CD and early digital music eras.

The event will lean on songs that shaped school years, university life, family gatherings and Kampala nightlife.

Grey and Mugabi will lead the live performances, drawing from catalogues that have become familiar to many Ugandan music fans.

The line-up also includes Selector Jeff, Real DJ Lennon, Sal DeJay, Slick Stuart and DJ Matson.

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The DJs are expected to play classic R&B, soul, Ugandan hits and other songs associated with the millennial generation.

Organisers say the picnic will also feature food and drink experiences built around the relaxed outdoor setting.

Nansikombi Nancy Evelyn, the Baileys East Africa Brand Manager, said the event reflects the brand’s focus on social experiences.

“Baileys has always been about indulgence and bringing people together over life’s sweetest moments. The Millennials Picnic reflects exactly that spirit; an afternoon of laughter, meaningful conversations, great music and shared experiences, where every sip complements the food, the desserts and the atmosphere. We are proud to help create moments people will remember long after the music stops,” she said.

Sandra Againe, the Tusker Cider Brand Manager, said the brand has also positioned itself around outdoor social gatherings.

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“Picnics are about bringing people together over good food, great music and unforgettable moments. Tusker Cider has become part of that culture because its refreshing taste perfectly complements outdoor experiences, making every shared moment even more enjoyable,” she said.

The event comes as nostalgia-themed entertainment continues to attract audiences in Kampala.

Events such as Baileys Old School RnB and Strictly Soul have helped build demand for gatherings centred on familiar music rather than current chart trends.

For many attendees, the appeal lies in hearing songs linked to specific stages of their lives.