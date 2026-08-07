Miss Uganda turns personal struggles into book ahead of Miss World

Miss Uganda Muhoza has launched SPO!LER Alert - You Survived, a book about healing, resilience and self-discovery.

Miss Uganda Muhoza has launched SPO!LER Alert - You Survived, a book about healing, resilience and self-discovery.

Miss Uganda Elle Trivia Muhoza has launched a book about healing and resilience as she prepares to represent Uganda at Miss World in Vietnam.

Muhoza has launched SPO!LER Alert - You Survived, a book about healing, resilience and self-discovery.

The launch took place at Mestil Hotel in Kampala during an event dubbed the “Healing Gala”.

The ceremony also doubled as her official send-off ahead of the Miss World pageant in Vietnam.

Muhoza says the book seeks to encourage people facing difficult experiences to pursue healing and personal growth.

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Miss Uganda 2025/26, Elle Trivia Muhoza, has launched a book chronicling her personal journey through hardship, healing and self-discovery as she prepares to represent Uganda at the Miss World pageant in Vietnam.

Muhoza unveiled SPO!LER Alert - You Survived during a ceremony at Mestil Hotel in Kampala. The event also served as her official national send-off ahead of the international pageant.

Government officials, former beauty queens, creatives, sponsors, media personalities and friends attended the event. Singer Maurice Kirya and Prince Wasajja were among the guests.

Organisers presented the evening as a “Healing Gala”, shifting attention beyond beauty and pageantry to resilience, recovery and personal growth.

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At the centre of the event was Muhoza’s book, whose message is captured in the subtitle, “You owe it to yourself to heal fast.”

The book draws from Muhoza’s experiences and explores trauma, healing, resilience and self-discovery.

Through the publication, she hopes to encourage people facing difficult periods to confront their experiences and begin rebuilding their lives.

The book also offers a glimpse into Muhoza’s life beyond the Miss Uganda crown.

While her reign has placed her in the public eye, the publication focuses on experiences that shaped her before and during her journey into pageantry.

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The ceremony also marked another stage in her Miss World campaign as she was formally sent off to represent Uganda in Vietnam.

Muhoza will compete against contestants from across the world.

Former beauty queens, sponsors, partners and members of Uganda’s creative community joined the send-off.

The Kampala event therefore marked both the close of one chapter and the start of another for Muhoza.

With the book launched and her national send-off complete, she now heads to the international stage carrying a message centred on survival, healing and resilience.

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