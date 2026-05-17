DJ Kasbaby releases Michael Jackson tribute mixtape for World Whisky Day

Johnnie Walker Uganda and DJ Kasbaby have released a 21-track Michael Jackson tribute mixtape to mark World Whisky Day.

In celebration of World Whisky Day, Johnnie Walker Uganda has teamed up with celebrated Walker and Ugandan DJ DJ Kasbaby to release the first edition of the Walkers Mixtape, a 21-track tribute to the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

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More than a mix, the Walkers Mixtape delivers a nostalgic musical experience designed to celebrate timeless music, memories, and moments linked to both whisky and entertainment.

Packed with some of Michael Jackson’s biggest songs, the mixtape takes listeners through decades of hits that shaped global pop culture and continue to unite generations on dance floors worldwide.

From the emotion of “Human Nature” and “Heal the World” to the energy of “Beat It”, “Smooth Criminal”, and “Bad”, DJ Kasbaby blends classics, fan favourites, and deep cuts that remind listeners why Michael Jackson remains one of the world’s most celebrated entertainers.

The 21-track mixtape features songs including “The Girl Is Mine” featuring Paul McCartney, “Give In To Me”, “Will You Be There”, “They Don’t Care About Us”, “ABC”, “Man in the Mirror”, “Liberian Girl”, “Rock With You”, “Remember the Time”, “Billie Jean”, “Dangerous”, “Blame It on the Boogie”, “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough”, “Black or White”, “Thriller”, “Earth Song”, and “Dirty Diana”, before ending with “Beat It”.

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Speaking about the project, DJ Kasbaby said the mixtape drew inspiration from the timeless appeal of both Michael Jackson’s music and the Johnnie Walker brand.

“I wanted to create something timeless for World Whisky Day, and producing my very first Walkers Mixtape felt like the perfect way to do it. Michael Jackson’s music transcends generations, cultures, and eras just like great whisky brings people together. This mix is about celebration, nostalgia, energy, and great vibes. I hope everyone enjoys this experience as much as I enjoyed creating it.”

Christine Kyokunda, East Africa Brand Manager for Johnnie Walker, described the mixtape as a fitting soundtrack for World Whisky Day celebrations.

“The Walkers Mixtape perfectly captures the spirit of World Whisky Day, smooth, timeless, bold, and unforgettable. Michael Jackson’s catalogue is filled with songs that instantly connect people through emotion, dance, and memories. Pairing that energy with Johnnie Walker creates the ultimate vibe for whisky lovers and music fans alike.”

With seamless transitions and timeless records, the Michael Jackson Walkers Mixtape is shaping up as a must-listen for fans of classic music and whisky culture.

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