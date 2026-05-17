Anita Among officially withdraws from speakership race

Outgoing Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has withdrawn from the speakership race for the 12th parliament

Anita Among announced she will not contest for Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

Her withdrawal follows reports that President Museveni endorsed Jacob Oboth Oboth for the role.

Several MPs had recently shifted support away from Among after consultations within the NRM.

Among pledged cooperation with ongoing investigations and support for the party’s eventual candidate.

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Speaker Anita Annet Among has withdrawn from the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament, ending weeks of speculation over her political future amid growing investigations and internal NRM pressure.

In a statement posted on X on May 18, 2026, Among said she reached the decision after “wide consultations and deep introspection” to maintain “harmony and clarity” within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“I wish to categorically and unequivocally state that I will not be offering myself for the Speakership race of the 12th Parliament,” Among posted.

RE: SPEAKERSHIP RACE

I wish to draw the attention of the public to the matters regarding the Speakership race.

After wide consultations and deep introspection, and to maintain harmony and clarity in my beloved party, the @NRMOnline, I wish to categorically and unequivocally state… — Anita Annet Among (@AnitahAmong) May 17, 2026

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Her withdrawal comes days after President Yoweri Museveni endorsed Defence Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth for the speakership position.

The development triggered fresh political mobilisation within Parliament, with Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) Secretary General Daudi Kabanda later declaring during Oboth’s thanksgiving event in Mukono that the President had settled on Oboth as the preferred candidate.

Minister Oboth Oboth

More than 300 MPs attended the thanksgiving ceremony, which Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba later praised publicly.

Among had initially remained silent despite mounting reports that key figures in the NRM had shifted support to Oboth.

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Nameere and Among

In her statement, Among pledged loyalty to the party and the President.

“I pledge my total support to the candidates who will be endorsed by the President and the Party,” she said.

She also asked MPs-elect to rally behind the party position ahead of the 12th Parliament.

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The Speaker further addressed ongoing investigations linked to allegations that have recently dominated public debate.

“In the meantime, I pledge to continue cooperating with all ongoing investigations as initiated by the relevant organs of the state to get to the root of all the allegations raised,” Among stated.

Although she did not specify the investigations, her remarks come amid increased scrutiny over corruption allegations and accountability concerns that have placed several parliamentary officials under pressure in recent months.

Among thanked Museveni, the NRM, MPs, family and friends for supporting her during her tenure as Deputy Speaker and later Speaker.