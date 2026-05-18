Operation ‘Maliza Ufisadi’ set to target Parliament officials

Operation Maliza Ufisadi is set to target senior Parliament officials as authorities intensify investigations into alleged corruption.

A number of senior Parliament staff, including Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige Kasaija, are set to be targeted in Operation Maliza Ufisadi, translated as Operation End Corruption.

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The Clerk to Parliament is the de facto chief executive officer of the Parliamentary Service. His office oversees Parliament operations, including finances.

State minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara advised the Clerk to Parliament, internal auditors, Human Resources director, external auditors, and other concerned officials to step aside and report to CID headquarters in Kibuli to allow investigations to proceed before commandos descend on Parliament.

“Before General @mkainerugaba’s commandos descend to Parliament, Hon Clerk of Parliament, internal auditors, Human Resources Director, external auditors, and all concerned directors and leaders in Parliament should have stepped aside and reported to Kibuli to pave way for a full, transparent, and credible investigation. Leadership demands accountability and cooperation with lawful authorities at all times,” Barugahara posted on X.

“Those implicated or under scrutiny should avoid hiding or frustrating investigations because time is running out. It is better to cooperate with investigators and allow institutions to function transparently than to face forceful arrests and public embarrassment later.

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Ugandans expect integrity, responsibility, and accountability from public officials entrusted with national institutions and resources.”

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba said the operation was ordered by the commander-in-chief and would spare no one.

The first target of the operation has reportedly been outgoing Speaker Anita Annet Among, whose homes are said to be under surveillance. Security operatives have also searched some of the properties.

Among has since withdrawn from the speakership race and pledged to cooperate with investigations.

During his inauguration speech on May 12, 2026, President Yoweri Museveni said his new five-year term would focus on wealth creation. He warned that corruption and any actions aimed at sabotaging that agenda would be dealt with firmly.

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