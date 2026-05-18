Senior presidential advisor and NRM Chairman Moses Karangwa Kalisa dies in accident

Senior Presidential Advisor Moses Karangwa Kalisa has died following a fatal accident along the Kayunga–Jinja Road.

Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Duties and NRM Kayunga district chairperson Moses Karangwa Kalisa is dead.

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He died in a tragic accident, according to Presidency minister Milly Babalanda.

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of the Senior Presidential Advisor and Chairperson of NRM Kayunga District, Moses Karangwa Kalisa, following a tragic accident,” Babalanda said in a statement posted on X.

“He was a valued member of our mighty party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), and he will be remembered for his loyalty to the party. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

State minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara also took to X to mourn Kalisa.

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Barugahara said Kalisa will be remembered as a loyal patriot who hosted the birthday celebrations of Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba Kasiki in Kayunga on the same day he graduated from Kampala University.

The minister also described him as a dedicated supporter of the NRM and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

“It is with deep sorrow that I regret to announce the sudden death of my friend, Chairman NRM Kayunga District, farmer, and businessman Mr Kalangwa, who has been involved in a fatal accident along the Kayunga–Jinja Road. We remember and celebrate him as a loyal patriot who hosted the birthday celebrations of General @mkainerugaba Kasiki in Kayunga on the very same day he graduated from Kampala University,” Barugahara posted on X.

“Thank you, Mr Kalangwa, for your love, dedication, and unwavering support for NRM and H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Your contribution and friendship will always be remembered. ‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.’ 2 Timothy 4:7.”

He added: “May the Almighty God strengthen and comfort the family, friends, and the people of Kayunga District during this difficult time. Rest in eternal peace.”

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