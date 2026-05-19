U-turn as Museveni, Muhoozi endorse Thomas Tayebwa for deputy speaker

The endorsement is a new twist in the race for leadership of the 12th Parliament as it marks an unanticipated reunion between the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) and Tayebwa after the group earlier withdrew support for both him and Speaker Anita Among.

President Yoweri Museveni and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba have endorsed Thomas Tayebwa for another term as Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

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Gen Kainerugaba announced the decision on X, saying the endorsement followed guidance from President Museveni, who is also the Commander-in-Chief.

“On the issue of Deputy Speaker, after getting guidance from the Commander-in-Chief, all PLU MPs and PLU leaning MPs will support Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa for that position,” Gen Kainerugaba posted.

The endorsement is a new twist in the race for leadership of the 12th Parliament as it marks an unanticipated reunion between the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) and Tayebwa after the group earlier withdrew support for both him and Speaker Anita Among.

The latest development comes as Defence Minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth gains support for the Speaker position. Gen Kainerugaba recently endorsed Oboth-Oboth, describing him as one of the best-performing ministers in government.

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The endorsements have intensified political activity within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) ahead of the parliamentary leadership vote scheduled for May 25.

Among, who has served as Speaker since 2022 following the death of Jacob Oulanyah, has faced growing pressure in recent weeks.

Her troubles deepened after PLU withdrew its earlier backing for her speakership bid. Daudi Kabanda, the PLU Secretary General, announced that the group would instead wait for Museveni’s preferred candidates before declaring support.

The race has also been overshadowed by corruption allegations and investigations targeting Among. Security agencies recently searched her residences in Kigo, Ntinda and Nakasero, and police impounded several luxury vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce

The mounting pressure, combined with shifts within the NRM power structure, forced Among out of the race for Speaker. Reports indicate she later agreed to support the party-backed candidate.

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