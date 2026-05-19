Le Brunch de Paris sets new standard for luxury social experiences in Kampala

The premium brunch event attracted diplomats, celebrities, business leaders, creatives, and socialites for a day filled with fine dining, bottomless champagne, curated wines, cocktails, networking, and live entertainment.

Kampala’s social scene received a touch of Parisian glamour on Sunday, May 17, 2026 as the first edition of Le Brunch de Paris made a grand debut at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

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The premium brunch event attracted diplomats, celebrities, business leaders, creatives, and socialites for a day filled with fine dining, bottomless champagne, curated wines, cocktails, networking, and live entertainment.

Le Brunch de Paris made a grand debut at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Organised by Alliance Française Kampala in partnership with Talent Africa Group, TotalEnergies, Sheraton Kampala Hotel, SafeBoda, and Calvet, the event blended French luxury with Kampala’s vibrant entertainment culture.

GNL Zamba with wife at Le Brunch de Paris

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Guests began arriving from 11am, dressed in elegant fashion as they stepped into a glamorous setting designed around luxury, music, culture, and social connection. What started as a daytime brunch later transformed into an all-day celebration, with many guests staying late into the night.

The atmosphere remained lively throughout the event as guests mingled and enjoyed the carefully curated Parisian-inspired experience.

Le Brunch de Paris

Media personality Tracy Ikopit hosted the brunch, bringing charm and energy to the occasion, while DJ Andy Skillz kept guests entertained with a sophisticated music selection that carried the event from afternoon into the evening.

Guests also enjoyed a live performance from The Lyshan Band, whose soulful music added warmth to the luxury experience.

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Navio at Le Brunch de Paris

Several notable personalities attended the event, including rapper Navio, business tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, media personality Flavia Tumusiime, celebrity couple Brian Mulondo and Manuela Mulondo, lifestyle personality Malaika Tenshi Nnyanzi, and musician GNL Zamba.

The diplomatic community was also well represented. Among the attendees were H.E. Etsegenet Yimenu of the Ethiopian Embassy, Uganda’s Ambassador to France H.E. Doreen Amule, Ambassador of Uganda to Brussels H.E. Mirjam Blaak, and H.E. Virginie Leroy.

Many guests described the brunch as one of Kampala’s most refined lifestyle events in recent years.

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With its successful debut, Le Brunch de Paris has now positioned itself among Kampala’s growing list of premium social experiences. Organisers say the strong turnout and positive feedback signal the beginning of what could become one of the city’s most anticipated recurring lifestyle events.