Wakiso Dance Kids Celebrate Global Recognition from Shakira

Wakiso Dance Kids recently received extraordinary recognition from global music icon Shakira after she reposted one of the group’s dance videos on her Instagram story

Wakiso Dance Kids recently received extraordinary recognition from global music icon Shakira after she reposted one of the group’s dance videos on her Instagram story

The video, which featured the children dancing passionately to “Shaka Shaka / Dai Dai” by Shakira and Burna Boy, quickly captured attention online because of the group’s unmatched energy, creativity, and joy

In a moment that has brought joy, hope, and international attention to Uganda’s young dancers, Wakiso Dance Kids recently received extraordinary recognition from global music icon Shakira after she reposted one of the group’s dance videos on her Instagram story with the heartfelt caption: “I love them.”

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The video, which featured the children dancing passionately to “Shaka Shaka / Dai Dai” by Shakira and Burna Boy, quickly captured attention online because of the group’s unmatched energy, creativity, and joy. For the children of Wakiso Dance Kids, this was more than just a repost from a global superstar — it was a life-changing moment of recognition.

For years, Wakiso Dance Kids have used dance not only as entertainment, but as a tool for hope, healing, and transformation for vulnerable children in Uganda. Many of the children come from difficult backgrounds, yet through dance they have found confidence, purpose, and a voice that now reaches the world.

The recognition from Shakira represents proof that dreams from even the smallest communities can cross borders and inspire millions. It has given the children renewed motivation to continue working hard, believing that their talent can open doors to global stages.

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Wakiso Dance Kids

“This moment means everything to us,” said the foundation’s founder, Mubiru David. “For one of the world’s biggest artists to notice and share our work tells these children that they matter, that they are seen, and that their dreams are valid.”

Following the repost, supporters from different countries have continued to celebrate the group online, praising the children’s passion and authenticity. The moment has also sparked a bigger dream within the foundation — the hope of one day performing live alongside Shakira on the world’s biggest stage.

As the world prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Wakiso Dance Kids now hold onto an ambitious but heartfelt dream: to share a stage with Shakira during the World Cup final celebrations. For the children, it would be more than a performance; it would symbolize the journey from humble beginnings in Uganda to inspiring the entire world through dance.

The foundation believes that music and dance have the power to unite cultures, uplift communities, and create unforgettable moments of human connection — values that Shakira herself has represented throughout her career.

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